Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nordens Arc bow: How to get the secret isu weapon

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nordens Arc bow is the only isu bow in the game. Other isu weapons exist in Assassin's Creed Valhalla include Mjolnir, Excalibur, and Gungnir, so the Nordens Arc bow is among highly esteemed company. It has taken over two months from the release of the game to discover the Nordens Arc isu bow, likely due to the roundabout method you need to employ in order to obtain it. Here's how you get the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Nordens Arc isu bow.

How to get the Nordens Arc bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How do you get the best bow in the game? You'd think the method would be somewhat difficult, with puzzles to solve and metaphorical hoops to jump through, but in fact it's incredibly easy when you know where to go and what to do.

The map above shows the northern part of Eurvicscire, more specifically a small island south-east of the Brunton Turret fast travel point. On this small island, you'll find a glowing rock, pictured below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The problem is, when you swing with your weapon at the rock, you can't break it. This seemingly unbreakable rock will sit there, taunting you. Breaking it will reward you with the Nordens Arc bow, so follow the following steps to earn the isu bow:

Swing with your weapon at the rock as if you were going to break it, and ensure the weapon connects with it

Pause the game then create a new save file after hitting the rock

Load up the save file you just created

Attack the rock again, then create another save file

Load up the second save file

When you load this one up, the rock should be destroyed, and the Nordens' Arc bow will enter your inventory

This is obviously not how this was intended to be discovered, but at the time of writing, it's a foolproof method that rewards you with the Nordens Arc isu bow in Assassin's Creed Valhalla every time. Even if you're a low level in the game, you can mount your horse and ride north to specifically obtain the isu bow before retreating back to Ravensthorpe and carrying on with the game, but this time with a much more powerful bow.

Credit to JorRaptor on YouTube for the initial discovery of how to get the Nordens' Arc bow.

