Ash Williams' chainsaw arm can't be stopped in the latest Evil Dead: The Game trailer

There's a new Evil Dead: The Game trailer to mark pre-orders going live on all platforms, and it's never been truer that Ash Williams is an absolute monster with his chainsaw arm.

You can pre-order Evil Dead: The Game on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC right now, and doing so gets you two Army of Darkness-inspired bonus skins: the totally groovy medieval knight costume and the more corporate, but still somewhat groovy S-Mart employee uniform you see Ash rocking at the end of the trailer.



Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical horror - meaning teams of four survivors go up against one very deadly killer - based in the world of the iconic Evil Dead horror franchise. Survivors get to fill the shoes of various heroes from the movies and TV show, with series veteran Bruce Campbell reprising his role as Ash Williams for the game.

Returning alongside Campbell as playable characters in Evil Dead: The Game are Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago, who respectively play Kelly Maxwell and Pablo Simon Bolivar in Ash vs Evil Dead. Ellen Sandweiss and Hal Delrich are also coming back as Cheryl Williams and Scotty, respectively. And finally, while Shelly and Linda won't be playable, their original actors are voicing lines for the game. "You'll hear Theresa Tilly reprising Shelly in the Knowby Recordings," Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits said. "And Betsy Baker as the voice of Linda, who's still… head over heels for Ash."

Meet Henrietta. She bites. (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The sole player on the opposing side will take control of one of the game's various Kandarian Demon forms and control a small army of Deadites to stalk and kill the other team. We haven't seen all of the demons yet, but Saber Interactive introduced Henrietta, who you can see just above preparing to eat your face. All of the demons in the game will be able to summon Deadites, but they each come with their own unique abilities and attributes to level up and suit different playstyles.

Evil Dead: The Game launches on May 13.

