Netflix's surprise hit Arcane is getting its own making-of documentary

Netflix’s League of Legends animated series Arcane is getting its own five-part behind-the-scenes documentary. As revealed during Netflix’s Geeked week, Bridging the Rift – set to air on Riot Games’ YouTube channel from August 4 – will chart the making of the universally beloved series.

Given how Arcane is still one of the streamer’s few series with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, Bridging the Rift will offer a unique insight into how a relatively fringe properly helped capture the imagination of the masses.

The first clip from the documentary (opens in new tab), which you can see above, focuses on Arcane co-creator Christian Linke speaking about the partnership with the French animation studio Fortiche in developing Arcane.

"They just always had this X factor of these beautiful visuals that [are] super artistic and everything. It just always clicked, you know?" Linkne said of the team at Fortiche.

Arcane was a hit right out of the gate last year, conjuring up over 120 million hours watched in the first few weeks of release – and it’s led to a bright future on Netflix.

"Ready yourselves, friends," Riot Games wrote in a tweet last November, which was accompanied by a brief teaser. "Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where's a Hexgate when you need one?"

