Apple AirPods Pro just received a huge discount - don't miss out on this cheap deal!

Out of nowhere, we're looking at a seriously tempting Apple AirPods deal today with a $52/£53 discount in the US and UK. And given Apple didn't announce a new version of AirPods last night at its latest product refresh event, you don't have to worry about these being usurped by a newer model anytime soon.

Further down the page, we've also found some great AirPods deals on the standard models with both the wireless charging case and wired charging options.

These wireless buds are the best headphones for pairing with your iPad or iPhone, and this is a price you really shouldn't miss if you're already in the Apple ecosystem.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced in-ear AirPods yet and feature active noise-cancellation and an improved fit, which sets them apart from the regular AirPods. A firmware update that came late last year added 'spatial audio' features that replicate surround sound which is great if you watch a lot of movie/TV content on your Apple devices. As for battery life, you'll get around 4.5 hours of tunes between charges. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case can hold around another 20 hours of charge for you to keep the AirPods topped up between visits to the mains.

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $197 at Amazon US

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted price.

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £196 at Amazon UK

UK discounts this large on Apple's super-popular in-ear buds are rare at this time of year. With the weather finally turning around, the AirPods Pro are fantastic for taking your tunes or podcasts out with you on both leisurely strolls or out on a run.

Still a bit pricey and not too fussed about the active noise-cancellation features? Then you might prefer the standard AirPods which are enjoying great deals today too.

