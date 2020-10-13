Get the lowest price yet for Apple AirPods Pro headphones this Amazon Prime Day

If you're a die-hard Apple fan looking for some in-ear headphones amongst the Amazon Prime Day deals, then you'll struggle to do any better than the Apple AirPods Pro. These wireless buds are the best headphones for pairing with your iPad or iPhone, and today looks like a great opportunity to pick them up at a discount.

In the US, Amazon seems to have the best price, knocking the buds down from $249 to $199. In the UK, they're down from £250 to £208, but you can go even lower by heading to Laptops Direct, where you can pick up the Air Pods Pro for just £199.97. And if you're looking to store your new tech in style while ensuring you can keep the music flowing all day, look no further than the headphones' charging cases - whether wired or wireless, the storage solutions are down up to $50.

That's a cracking collection of deals, although we're a bit surprised Amazon UK hasn't price-matched Laptops Direct yet. Perhaps it's waiting for the right moment to strike?

As for the US, we wouldn't wait for anything better as we've seen this price briefly before and it sold out pretty much straight away.

Apple AirPods Pro (wireless Charging Case) | $249 $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted cost which is the lowest price yet.

AirPods Pro | £250 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct wouldn't be the most obvious choice when shopping for decent AirPods deals, but here we are! We've been familiar with the store for years, especially rounding up prices on some of our favourite gaming laptops, so rest assured, they're a reliable shop.

Apple AirPods (wired Charging Case) | $159 $114.49 at Amazon

Looking for the best value Apple AirPods? It's hard to argue with the all-time lowest price at just $114.99 for these today at Amazon with a $44 discount. This version comes with the wired charging case, but you can see below for a wireless option if you'd prefer.View Deal

Apple AirPods (wireless Charging Case) | $199 $149.98 at Amazon

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the wireless charging case version of the AirPods is a good shout thanks to the added convenience of being able to put recharge on a wireless charger. Otherwise, the AirPods themselves are the same. That means you're still getting the same great product, just with a bit more versatility behind it.

The AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods yet and feature active noise-cancellation and an improved fit, which sets them apart from the regular AirPods. A recent update added 'spatial audio' features that replicate surround sound audio, which is something we weren't expecting as a free software update. As for battery life, you'll get around 4.5 hours of tunes between charges. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case can hold around another 20 hours of charge for you to keep the AirPods topped up between visits to the mains power.

