Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld returns with new DC original graphic novel

DC has revealed the release date, cover, and more for the upcoming Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld OGN.

Hit prose authors Shannon and Dean Hale return to DC comics for the Amethyst OGN, spotlighting the '80s magical princess with a new feature-length story drawn by Asiah Fulmore.

Here's a preview:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Asiah Fulmore (DC)) Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld preview Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Asiah Fulmore (DC)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Asiah Fulmore (DC)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Asiah Fulmore (DC)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Asiah Fulmore (DC))

"Amaya, Princess of House Amethyst in Gemworld, is something of a troublemaker. She and her brother have great fun together until a magical prank goes much too far and her parents ground her…to Earth! They hope a whole week in the mundane world will teach her that magic is a privilege…and maybe washing dishes by hand will help her realize the palace servants should be respected," reads DC's description of the OGN.

"Three years later, Amy has settled into middle school and ordinary life," the synopsis continues. "She doesn't remember any other home. So when a Prince of the Realm brings her home and restores her magical destiny, how will she cope?"

Described as a reintroduction of "a new generation to a fantastical place and a truly fantastic princess," the OGN follows writer/artist Amy Reeder's 2020 limited series featuring the character. A collection of THAT series, titled simply Amethyst, goes on sale March 2.

Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld is the Hales' second DC project, following 2020's Diana: Princess of the Amazons (drawn by Victoria Ling). They're well known for their prose novel series 'Ever After High,' and have worked together on several creator-owned graphic novels including Rapunzel's Revenge, The Princess in Black, and a memoir, Best Friends.

Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld goes on sale November 9 in comic book stores, book stores, and on digital platforms.