Amazon Warehouse can score you even bigger savings on PS5 DualSense, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Elite Controllers, and more today

You can currently grab 20% Amazon Warehouse deals as part of the online retailer's Black Friday deals. These include discounts on a range of great gaming hardware and games themselves, including a PS5 DualSense controller for £32.97 (down from the £59.99 RRP) and the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 for £80.43 (down from £159.99).
Amazon Warehouse is where the online retailer sells good condition products that are pre-owned, used, or have damaged packaging. What that means is some great savings on top products that may not appear elsewhere. Please note, the 20% discount is added at checkout.
Alongside the controllers, you can nab discounts on the Neon Switch (non-OLED) for £218.74, the Metroid Dread Special Edition for £59.91 (was £89.99), or the PS4/PC compatible SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset for £93.92 (was £117).
You can read more about these deals, and more Amazon Warehouse offers below.
Today's best Black Friday Amazon Warehouse deals
PS5 DualSense controller |
£59.99 £32.98 at Amazon Warehouse
Treat yourself to a second PS5 pad for a lot less with this deal, which shaves almost £24 off that hefty RRP.
Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 |
£159.99 £80.43 at Amazon Warehouse
An Elite Controller 2 for a quid shy of half-price is more than worth the investment. Back paddles, customizable layouts, and more with this Elite pad.
Neon Nintendo Switch (non-OLED) |
£259.99 £218.74 at Amazon Warehouse
It might not be the shiny new OLED machine, but it's still a Switch for less than £220, which is a great deal.
SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset |
£117 £93.92 at Amazon Warehouse
A great wireless headset that's compatible with PS4 and PC, available now for more than £30 off it's usual selling price.
Metroid Dread Special Edition |
£89.99 £59.91 at Amazon Warehouse
The Special Edition of the recently released Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, which comes with the game, a steel book, art cards, and art book.
There are also some other games on sale:
- Godfall - £14.87 (was £18.59)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One) - £13.38 (was £16.73)
- Minecraft - £15.24 (was £19.06)
