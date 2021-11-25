Amazon Warehouse can score you even bigger savings on PS5 DualSense, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Elite Controllers, and more today

By

Get an extra 20% off from Amazon Warehouse deals

A PS5 DualSense, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Elite Controller 2, and SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset
(Image credit: Nintendo / Sony / Microsoft / SteelSeries)

You can currently grab 20% Amazon Warehouse deals as part of the online retailer's Black Friday deals. These include discounts on a range of great gaming hardware and games themselves, including a PS5 DualSense controller for £32.97 (down from the £59.99 RRP) and the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 for £80.43 (down from £159.99). 

Amazon Warehouse is where the online retailer sells good condition products that are pre-owned, used, or have damaged packaging. What that means is some great savings on top products that may not appear elsewhere. Please note, the 20% discount is added at checkout.

Alongside the controllers, you can nab discounts on the Neon Switch (non-OLED) for £218.74, the Metroid Dread Special Edition for £59.91 (was £89.99), or the PS4/PC compatible SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset for £93.92 (was £117).

You can read more about these deals, and more Amazon Warehouse offers below. 

Today's best Black Friday Amazon Warehouse deals

PS5 DualSense controller | £59.99

PS5 DualSense controller | £59.99 £32.98 at Amazon Warehouse
Treat yourself to a second PS5 pad for a lot less with this deal, which shaves almost £24 off that hefty RRP.

View Deal
Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 | £159.99

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 | £159.99 £80.43 at Amazon Warehouse
An Elite Controller 2 for a quid shy of half-price is more than worth the investment. Back paddles, customizable layouts, and more with this Elite pad.

Neon Nintendo Switch (non-OLED) | £259.99

Neon Nintendo Switch (non-OLED) | £259.99 £218.74 at Amazon Warehouse
It might not be the shiny new OLED machine, but it's still a Switch for less than £220, which is a great deal.

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset | £117

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset | £117 £93.92 at Amazon Warehouse
A great wireless headset that's compatible with PS4 and PC, available now for more than £30 off it's usual selling price.

View Deal
Metroid Dread Special Edition | £89.99

Metroid Dread Special Edition | £89.99 £59.91 at Amazon Warehouse
The Special Edition of the recently released Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, which comes with the game, a steel book, art cards, and art book.

View Deal

There are also some other games on sale:

More of today's best Black Friday DualSense deals

If you're after a DualSense at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below. 

More Black Friday deals

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! 