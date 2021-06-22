Time's almost up on these UK Prime Day TV deals: 4K Samsungs, LG OLEDs, and more

We're into the final day of the Prime Day TV deals, and we're still seeing some stock remaining on our favourite offers from yesterday. You'll find links to various TV deal sections at Amazon directly below, but keep scrolling a bit more and you'll find our hand-picked highlights.

Most of the best offers are happening at Amazon, but we'll add other retailers too if the TV deals are good enough of course.

We're not just talking about cheap HD TVs. Oh no, most of the ones we're highlighting are 4K Ultra HD TVs. We've not just rounded up those best budget offers either, we know some of you are wanting to combine our carefully extracted Prime Day PS5 deals (you've got to believe they're coming!) with a gorgeous new screen, so we're on the hunt for all the lush OLED, QLED, and wall-sized monsters we can find. Because there's no way we're waiting for Black Friday to see next-gen rocking 120Hz!

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - UK

Phillips 43-inch 4K TV | £479 £399 at Amazon

It's not all about monster-sized TVs that could fill the Albert Hall edge-to-edge. This is an affordable way into the world of 4K with the super immersive Ambilight technology too. This shines light onto nearby walls to match the on-screen action. It's super cool. If you're after something bigger - the same model is available at differing discounted prices in sizes of 50, 58, 65, and 70-inch variants.

View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | £1,190 at John Lewis

Originally costing £1800 on release, this price is frankly ridiculous. It's still one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time, even if the newer models have started arriving. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John Lewis.

View Deal

LG 43UN71 43-inch 4K TV | £479 £398 at Amazon

Save £82: If you're just wanting to make the jump to 4K without breaking the bank, then LG's 43UN71 has all the essentials you need to get started in an affordable no-frills package. Keep in mind, it's capped at 50Hz; perfectly acceptable for watching movies and enjoying TV shows, but look for alternatives on this list if you're wanting a display to game on.

View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV (55NANO866NA) | £676 at Amazon

Next-gen consoles need a next-gen television, right? Supporting 4K picture at 100Hz at a decent price this Prime Day, the LG 55-inch set isn't just great for gaming, but is an entertainment hub in its own right: Netflix, Disney Plus, and NOW TV are all available via the NanoCell.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV (65NANO866NA) | £899 £679 at Amazon (save £220)

If you need something slightly bigger for your main room, we'd recommend this 65-inch behemoth from LG. Boasting 4K pictures with crisp, rich sound, this is a perfect choice for gaming and watching the latest movies or shows from the comfort of your own home.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch TU7020 Crystal 4K UHD | £699 £599 at Amazon

Nestled below Samsung's flagship QLED and NeoQLED TV ranges are a whole host of quality mid-range 4K TVs. And the 7020 is certainly one of those. This 65-incher still oozes Samsung quality, and even though it's 'only' 2020 model, this will serve you well for gaming, entertainment, and everyday use for a good while.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K TV | £549 £449 at Amazon

This is a really great contender for a smaller 4K TV this Prime Day. If you need an office TV, spare bedroom TV or just a well-scaled screen for a smaller abode, then this could well be the TV you're looking for. Samsung quality, a 2021 model, and with 100 quid off. Nice.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K TV | £921 £799 at Amazon

Save £122: If you've been on the hunt for a fantastic-looking hulking behemoth of a display, but couldn't justify spending over a grand - then this Hisense model could be what you've been waiting for. It's full to the brim with smart features, and an ethernet port, to be plugged into the wall for the fastest streaming speeds to get the most out of high-fidelity content on services like Netflix and Prime Video.

View Deal

Hisense 55-inch AE7400 4K TV | £599 £449 at Amazon

Not quite as low as it went in last year's Amazon UK Prime Day TV deals but this Dolby Vision 4K television from Hisense is excellent value. Still a great deal for those looking to get something a bit better than basic, but still without breaking the bank.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV | £599 £479 at Amazon

TCL's QLED televisions offer an entry-level opportunity into the realm of premium picture 4K TVs and taking advantage of a big price cut on one today is a good deal.

View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia KD49X70 4K TV | £699 £460 at Amazon

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best, and Bravia range is the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving a bunch of pounds on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer. Stock is fluctuating on this right now, but you can still place your order for it.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K TV with HDR (KD49XH81)| £578 £529 at Amazon (save £49)

Sony Bravia often ranks as best-in-class for its 4K ranges, and the 49-inch set (perfect for bedrooms and living rooms alike) rarely dips under £550. It's reached an instantly tempting purchase point at £529, and is a worthy addition to any entertainment or gaming setup.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch LED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos| £659 £499 at Amazon

Under £500 for a Philips Ambilight? Bargain. With color and contrast that's rich and full of vibrancy, plus the added bonus of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for those who really want to experience the likes of The Mandalorian as it was meant to, this set is a great Prime Day TV deal.

View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch LED 4K TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos| £849 £679 at Amazon (save £170)

Go big, save big this Prime Day. This Philips 65-inch 4K TV comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a modern set (HDR, Ultra HD), but with the added bonus of being Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible. For us, that gives the Ambilight the edge over similar-priced (and sized) competition.

View Deal

Panasonic 50-inch HX580BZ 4K TV | £439 at Amazon UK

While the more obvious brands get more of a look in on 4K TVs nowadays, Panasonic is still out here making decent value-for-money screens, and this is just one of those televisions.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 - what else will be on sale?

Naturally, it won't just be TVs on offer during a sales event like Prime Day. Alongside these, you'll often find a lot of hard drive deals, some discounted games, and a lot of home tech. It's also a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.

If you're after a roundup of Apple products like Macbooks, iPads, and the like, our friends over at Creative Bloq will be keeping an eye on the best offers on Prime Day. For wider coverage of everything from smartwatches to mattresses, our friends at TechRadar have your back.