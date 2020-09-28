Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2020

Looking for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals? You're in the right place. Bookmark this page and come back in October to find out what offers on the portable console are available. We're guessing there will be a few. Considering how hard they've been to find during the pandemic, they're probably going to sell out fast as well.

Out of the 'big three', Nintendo is going to be the only company not releasing a new console this holiday season (we're getting the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 before the year is out). As a result, don't expect massive discounts in the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales. That's not to say it won't be reduced in price, of course - just that it won't drop as low as an Xbox One or PS4 is likely to.

For an idea of what to expect, take a look at these expired offers. They're probably similar to the ones we'll see during the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales.

Nintendo Switch console deals

Regardless of whether you're trying to find the standard Nintendo Switch or the cheaper, smaller Lite, consoles are hard to come by right now. That's why we've rounded up the very best offers on Nintendo's latest system below. Our bargain-hunting software will post any offers that it finds, and it updates this list every half-hour or so.

We'd advise being quick, though; Nintendo Switch consoles are always in high demand, and they're likely to be the most popular items during the Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales.

Nintendo Switch accessories

No matter if you've just got a Nintendo Switch or have had one for years, grabbing some accessories to go with it is always a good idea. For example, the best case for Nintendo Switch will make sure your console stays safe when you're out and about or at home. At the other end of the scale, a Nintendo Switch SD card (or memory card) is essential if you're planning on downloading games from the online Nintendo store.

For more, don't forget to visit our guide on the best Nintendo Switch accessories.

Nintendo Switch games

The Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales are guaranteed to include game offers. We can feel it in our weary old bones. That's why we've rounded up some offers on the console's most recent and popular games, including Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the cheerful Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Want more deals? Head over to our page covering the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales.