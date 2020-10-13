The best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals 2020 to snatch up

Quick links (Image credit: Amazon) Jump to the Amazon Prime Day Lego deals you want by clicking on the links below.

There are a ton of Amazon Prime Day Lego deals this year, and we've gathered them all here in one place to save you the trouble of scouring the internet and wading through all the other Amazon Prime Day deals (we're nice like that).

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a 48-hour event that's underway right now, ending just before midnight on October 14. That means you only have a small window to score some great Amazon Prime Day Lego deals, many of which are disappearing or selling out fast.

Don't fret, that's why we've gathered all the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals right here for you, whether it's an incredible Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus set, or a Land Rover Defender complete with working steering and a 4-speed gearbox. If neither of those suit your fancy, we've got a Lego Disney Frozen ice castle too, and an epic Ninjago set for you to grab at a steal!

Keep scrolling for all of the Amazon Prime Day Lego deals this year, and know that we'll update this page accordingly with any new deals as they pop up.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.96 at Amazon

You can get a head-start on the Christmas festivities with this Star Wars advent calendar. It features a minifig or vehicle behind every door, including a teeny Poe Dameron in a Christmas sweater. Amazing.View Deal

LEGO Poe Dameron's X-Wing fighter set | £89.99 £57.19 at Amazon

Poe's back. Or more specifically, his X-Wing fighter from The Rise of Skywalker is. This kit features the starfighter in its iconic orange and white with adjustable wings, stud and spring-loaded shooters, and some retractable landing gear for added pizazz. Don't forget a miniature Poe and And of course a little Poe and R2-D2 to boot.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Save 25% on this awesome Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus build set. Build your own 3-level Knight Bus complete with hinged door, removable roof, and - of course - Stan Shunpike, Ernie Prang, and Harry Potter himself.

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon US / £64.99 £62.33 at Amazon UK

Get your very own version of Elsa's castle with this Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace, complete with translucent ice balcony, kitchen with table and chairs and a 3-carriage sleigh. There's even a music room, with a stand and sheet music, and an outdoor playground, plus iconic Frozen figures like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

Lego Technic Mobile Crane Truck | £70 £56.98 at Amazon

Save money on an incredible Lego Technic Mobile Crane Truck, with eight wheel steering, four individually controlled outriggers, two cabins, and a massive telescopic arm. This Lego set will show you how a real crane works!

Lego Technic Land Rover Defender | $199.99 $190.53 at Amazon

Save 5% on the Lego Technic Land Rover Defender, an incredibly authentic take on the iconic car. This collectible version of the 2019 Land Rover Defender is a top Lego to snag, and one that has working steering, a 4-speed gearbox, and more.

Lego Technic Rough Terrain Crane | $299.99 $260.60 at Amazon

Save 13% on this Lego Technic Rough Terrain Crane, a heavy-duty version of the crane posted above. This incredible building set comes with stabilizer legs, 1-meter extendable boom and working winch, and many more authentic details that will let you experience the power of a crane from inside your home.

Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake, the dangerous pet of the sorceress Aspheera. Help Kai defeat the massive Fire Fang snake in the ultimate ninja battle.

Amazon Prime Day Lego deals - Star Wars

Star Wars Kylo Ren Shuttle Starship LEGO set| £99.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Seriously cool, and seriously evil. This is Kylo Ren's shuttle starship, which comes complete with rotatable right engine, folding wings, and two spring-loaded shooters, along with a lowering access ramp. You also get six minifigures included, from Kylo Ren himself to a duo of Knights of Ren.

LEGO BrickHeads Mandalorian and Baby Yoda | £17.99 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander building set with R2-D2 and co | $199.99 $134.29 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Lego deals - Harry Potter

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive | £64.99 £59.97 at Amazon

Save nearly 10% on this house set of Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive, complete with Dobby, a Ford Anglia, and Dursley family figures. It may not have been a happy home for Harry, but it's a great Lego set at a good price.

