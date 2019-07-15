The 5 best Amazon Prime Day deals for under $50

The big-budget items are always the showstoppers while you're out searching for Amazon Prime day game deals , but don't underestimate the value you can find on the lower side of the price spectrum. With that in mind, we've pulled together a list of key items that you can pick up for less than $50 each, all of which will be outsized upgrades to your gaming experience for the low initial price. Let's take a look!

Razer DeathAdder Elite | Was $44.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

One of our picks for best gaming mouse can be yours at just over half of its list price right now. The name is the most over-the-top thing about the DeathAdder Elite - it's just a slick, sturdy, and well-designed peripheral.View Deal

TP-Link USB 3.0 4-Port Hub | Was $12.74 now $6.99 at Amazon

One of the easiest things you can do to improve your gaming experience is get more USB ports. No more juggling which controllers you have charging or peripherals you have plugged in, just pop in this 4-port hub and relax.View Deal

Echo Dot with 2 Hue bulbs | Was $54.98 now $32 at Amazon

How does this help your gaming setup? Easy - you ever tried playing Doom with all the lights in your room cranked to red? It really gets you in the ripping and tearing mood. And Echo Dot lets you do it all with Alexa.View Deal

Samsung 256GB MicroSD | Was $49.99 now $36.99 at Amazon

Make extra room for downloadable games on your Switch with this lovely deal on a roomy Samsung MicroSD card. And yes, it's totally compatible.View Deal

PlayStation Classic | Was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Sony's entry into the teensy retro gaming console market wasn't quite as successful as Nintendo's, but for just $20 you can't even argue with playing for a few hours then keeping it as a display piece.View Deal