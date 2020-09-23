Amazon Prime Day 2020 headset deals

While we roll into autumn, there's still time for global retail behemoth Amazon to launch an Amazon Prime Day event with some tasty Amazon Prime Day headset deals. We don't actually know if it's going to happen at all in truth, but there are rumblings of a mid-October date coming out to surprise us.

If it does occur, then we can look forward to seeing Amazon Prime Day headset deals galore. They are a peripheral you can bank on seeing discounts for. From top brands like Sony or Razer headsets and Turtle Beach headsets to headphones that are perfect for an audiophile (such as a Sennheiser gaming headset), we'd put good money on you being able to save lots of money on the biggest names in the business. If you can think of a headset manufacturer, Amazon's probably going to have it on sale this Prime Day.

However, with such a tidal wave of potential discounts, the hard thing can be picking out the best Amazon Prime Day headset deals for you. But that's where we step in. We have years of experience of consumer and gaming tech, what makes peripherals good or excellent, and, as a result, what makes a good deal. For example, a good deal on a premium headset might not see it come down to a ridiculously cheap price at first glance, but if it's the lowest it's been for a while, or it's offering features and qualities just not present in the headsets of a similar price tag, then that's when to strike.

Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day headset deals. If you don't fancy committing, and you're eligible for one, you can always take out a free trial and then cancel your membership once the event is over. Simples.

And lastly, even if there aren't savings directly on Amazon itself for their Prime day sales, other retailers and manufacturers will quickly adjust prices and slash price tags to compete for your money as alternative prime day deals. That's why your chances of picking up one of the best gaming headsets at a discounted price this autumn could be very excellent indeed.

Amazon Prime Day headset deals - what happened last year?

Last year we saw a decent range of savings across the platform spectrum. No matter what you're looking for, be it general headphones for your commute, the best PS4 headset, best Xbox One headset, a Nintendo Switch headset, or a PC headset for gaming, there was a good and far-recaching range of price cuts.

Below are some of the headset deals that we found last year during Prime Day. Please note that these deals are no longer active, and represent savings from last year's Prime Day sale.

Prime day 2019 gaming headset deals - US

Bose SoundLink 2 headphones | $159 (was $229)

A brilliant set of wireless headphones with $70 off the usual RRP, with Bose quality audio, the ability to connect two different Bluetooth devices and on-ear controls. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition - Black | $61.99 (was $99.99)

The more subtle black edition has slightly more money shaved off, taking the savings to a nice round $38. Bargain.View Deal

Logitech G430 Headset | just $25 at Amazon (was $80)

Pick up a great mid-range headset at an awesome price for Prime Day. This is well within impulse and gift purchasing territory and the bang for buck ratio is strong in this one.View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate | was $200 now $150 at Amazon

Great wireless cans that are actually improved by their gimmick, the Nari Ultimate will rumble during explosive moments in games and films. It sounds odd but in practice actually works, one reason the Nari made our PS4 headsets roundup; even better now that it's back to its lowest price ever.View Deal

HyperX CloudX Xbox One headset | $49.50 (was $79)

Here's that same headset but in Xbox flavor, and with all the official branding. The sound quality is superb on this one too.View Deal

Prime day 2019 gaming headset deals - UK

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset | £63 (save £37)

A fantastic headset for Xbox One, and it comes in a loud shade of green. You can pick this up for about 37% off, which is a great saving.View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White PS4 Headset | £69.99 on Amazon (save 22%)

Get your hands on this top-quality headset and adjust to each game's strengths with the range of on-the-fly Audio Boost options.

View Deal

Logitech G430 Headset| just £23 at Amazon (was £70)

Nab this perfectly serviceable mid-range headset at a great price for Prime Day. It's a quality headset and is easy to recommend - the value it offers at this price is undeniable.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - do I need membership?

Yup, unsurprisingly, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime to be able to take advantage of the deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Also, for those already with memberships, there could be some subscription discounts and deals to extend your Prime membership. Don't forget that membership stacks, so your new subscription won't actually start until the old one finishes.

While you'll have to sign up to get the deals, and you get the TV service, remember that another advantage of Prime membership is that you get free next-day (or two-day) delivery. This is excellent especially given the timing with Black Friday and Xmas just around the rumored October date for Prime Day.

However, be prepared for some delays as Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case but being prepared won't hurt.

What else is on sale?

Naturally, it won't just be headsets on offer during a sales event like Prime Day. Alongside these, you'll often find a lot of hard drive deals, some discounted games, and a lot of home tech. It's also a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors and best gaming TV too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best gaming monitors or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.