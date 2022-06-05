Amazon partners with Disruptive to publish a new ​​"online multiplayer action-adventure game"

Amazon Games is set to publish an ​​"online multiplayer action-adventure game" by indie studio, Disruptive Games.

While very little about the game itself is given away, indie outfit Disruptive - which has worked on Diablo II: Resurrected, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Godfall - says in a press statement that it is focusing on "multiplayer-first gaming experiences that immerse players in living worlds".

More details about the game itself will be revealed "at a later date", although it appears it's set to come to PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles; which ones remains unclear for now, though.

"Together with Amazon Games, we are looking forward to building an online experience that kindles creativity and fosters positive social interactions,” said Disruptive CEO and founder, Eric Ellis.

"The Amazon Games team has embraced our vision for this game and the community it can build. Their enthusiasm for the project and dedication to creating great games made publishing with them a natural choice for us. With their world-class publishing support, already demonstrated by the wildly successful launches of New World and Lost Ark, we’re well on our way to bringing this project to players."

"At Amazon Games, we’re focused on developing and publishing high-quality games that foster strong communities and keep people playing for years to come,” added VP, Amazon Games, Christoph Hartmann.

"We’re accomplishing this by creating our own IPs and selectively publishing external projects from stellar teams like Disruptive Games. The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players."

As for Amazon Games' latest published game? Lost Ark is set to shortly unveil its next post-launch roadmap (opens in new tab). The devs are keeping their cards close to their chest as to what will actually be revealed for now, but we do know (opens in new tab) that it'll cover us for two months and will include the "next classes, some pieces of content, and more".

Lost Ark may not have been out that long, but it's already one of the biggest games to ever hit Steam (opens in new tab). Within 24 hours of release, it clocked up so many players that it now boasts the second-highest concurrent peak ever on Steam.