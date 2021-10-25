Amazon Nintendo Switch deals drop console to record low price ahead of Black Friday

It's rare to find Nintendo Switch deals that cut the price of the console by itself, but Amazon's latest offers are actually slashing the cost of the standard model down to £249 right now.

That's a brand new record low price on the ever-popular machine, something we hadn't expected to see until the most competitive of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Of course, we had an inkling that price cuts on the standard model weren't too far away - a permanent price cut back in September brought it down to £259 and the OLED model is competitively priced at £309.99 by comparison.

However, many are still wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED after the new release fled from the shelves soon after launch. That means anyone looking to get their hands on a console without breaking the bank would do well to check out these Nintendo Switch deals. We're only seeing this price on the version with grey Joy-Con controllers, but there are plenty of colorful extras to pick up along the way as well.

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch | £259 £249 at Amazon

Save £10 - Amazon's latest Nintendo Switch deals have dropped the price of the standard edition console down to its lowest position ever. Price cuts on this popular device are exceedingly rare, and something we were only expecting to see during the throes of the upcoming sales period. We don't know how long this price will last, though.

