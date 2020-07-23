All Amazon tablets are on sale right now, and you can get one for as little as $34

Although the Amazon Summer Sale is already underway, the company has gone ahead and slashed the price on all their Amazon Fire tablets. That means huge discounts, with some devices being available for as little as $34 in the US, and £64.99 in the UK. You can see the entire US range here, or the UK alternatives here.

Considering the fact that Amazon tablets are some of the best gaming tablets out there (and they give the best Kindle e-readers a run for their money, if we're being honest), it's well worth checking this sale out. We've listed the best of them below.

One thing to bear in mind is the fact that we can't be sure how long these deals will last. As a result, we'd recommend jumping on any offers you like before they vanish into the Amazon-shaped ether from whence they came - or a warehouse ahead of Amazon Prime Day, anyway.

Amazon tablets sale: 2020 models

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) | $90 $59.99 on Amazon

This is the headline deal of the entire Amazon Fire tablet sale - the improved 2020 HD 8. It offers superior battery life and USB-C charging, which makes it ideal from movies and TV to reading. A great offer on an excellent device.

UK price: £90 £64.99 on AmazonView Deal

More Amazon tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) | $50 $34.99 on Amazon

Last year's model of Amazon Fire Tablet - the 7 model - is still an excellent choice, especially at just $34.99. It's perfect for cheap and easy browsing, movie-watching, or reading, and there's plenty of cash left over for a case or other accessories.View Deal

Amazon Kindle deals

All-New Kindle | $90 $69.99 on Amazon

If you want something more specifically for reading, this new Kindle

is probably your best bet. It has built-in lighting, and is also 22% less than normal right now. It's easily the best budget e-reader on the market, so you'll be well served by this one.

UK price: £70 £54.99 on AmazonView Deal

Want something a bit smaller for day-to-day use? Don't forget to check out the best gaming phones.

If you'd like to listen to your movies or music without disturbing anyone else, you can check out the best headphones here.