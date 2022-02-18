Alien TV show is a prequel set before Ripley’s time and will only feature original characters

More details have emerged on Noah Hawley’s upcoming Alien series, and it’s bad news for fans who perhaps wanted more direct ties to the action-horror franchise.

Speaking during the Television Critics Association press tour (via THR), FX Chairman John Landgraf said, "All I can tell you is Ripley won’t be a part of it, and neither will any other characters — other than the alien itself," referring to the series’ iconic Xenomorph creature.

Landgraf even addressed potential fan reaction to the proposed step away (both in time and in personnel) from the original film series, which was started by Ridley Scott’s classic 1979 horror. The Alien prequel will also be the first in the franchise to be set on Earth.

"I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise," Landgraf remarked. "Setting it on Earth is really interesting. We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future … Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way."

Don’t expect Alien for a while, however. Hawley is all set to film the newly-announced Fargo season 5 ahead of production for Alien.

Away from Alien, another Ridley Scott baby is making the leap to television. A Blade Runner sequel series is coming to Amazon Prime Video, with Scott potentially sitting in the director’s chair for some episodes.

Until then, check out some of the current best shows on Amazon Prime.