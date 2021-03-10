A UK PS5 restock is here - we've got details on where you can find the new console

Another day, another PS5 restock. Very UK has a waiting room for the PS5 right now, and it seems that the US PS5 drop we've been hearing about all week is finally arriving at Target this Thursday March 11 (according to numerous Twitter stock accounts, anyway). In other words, prepare yourself for the console rat-race yet again - you could be in with a chance of securing PS5 stock before the weekend. Well, potentially. We're not having much luck ourselves with Very because it's got us in an endless waiting room that refreshes every 30 seconds, but the fact that it exists at all is a good sign nonetheless.

It's been a busy week already when it comes to PS5 restock deals, to be honest. Amazon and Gamestop have been offering deals to kick things off, Game UK seems due to get stock on Thursday March 11 (probably before 9am GMT), and UK merchant Currys is offering a priority pass for PS5 stock as we speak. To stay ahead of the curve, keep an eye on the links below.

Unfortunately, it's impossible to be more specific about a PS5 restock at the time of writing. Nobody knows for sure when PS5 will turn up without insider tip-offs, so the best you can do is sign in to stores like Target ahead of time with your payment details ready to go. That way you can avoid any hold-ups if the site crashes, slows down, or freezes. Target stock availability is regional mind, so don't give up even if you see people tweeting that's it's gone, it might not be the case for you.

If you're not lucky today, don't sweat it. Competition to buy PS5 is incredibly fierce, and there aren't many units to go around. It's the same story with a Xbox Series X restock; both consoles sell out within minutes. Why? Here's the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained.

Don't give up hope if you can't get in on the PS5 restock action today, either. More PS5s are arriving all the time, and it's worth keeping an eye on our PS5 deals page for up-to-date info. Watch out for Twitter stock accounts as well. They're a good early-warning system, and it's a welcome help in finding PlayStation 5 stock or being able to get Xbox Series X stock.

Will Target and Amazon get a PS5 restock?

How do we know that Target will be getting a PS5 restock? Although it can't be guaranteed, there are multiple reports from supposed Target staff working behind the scenes that have been sent to our sister site TechRadar. As such, we're pretty sure something's afoot.

As for Amazon UK, we're just as confident that more deals will turn up this week. It's been pretty consistent thus far, and offers tend to appear before 9am GMT. Keep an eye out each morning and you may get lucky as a result.

If a PS5 restock does happen at either store, watch out for bundles. They sell out less quickly than consoles by themselves, so making a beeline for them is your best bet of securing PS5 stock. And remember to keep hitting refresh. Even if the listing claims the console is out of stock, it might not be - sometimes it's glitched and you can still secure the PlayStation 5. Seriously, it's a thing.

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best PS5 headsets or the best PS5 accessories. We've also rounded up a guide on the best TV for PS5, not to mention the best PS5 external hard drive and PS5 SSD.