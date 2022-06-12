A Plague Tale: Requiem gets a new trailer with a lot more violence in it

A Plague Tale: Requiem got a brand new trailer today which showcased a much more violent adventure for Amicia and Hugo.

Earlier today on June 12 at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, developer Asobo debuted a brand new trailer for the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. Unfortunately, we still haven't got an official release date for the upcoming game but we did get to see more gameplay.

You can see what the two siblings will have to go up against in the sequel for yourself below.

As expected, we saw the return of protagonist Amicia, along with her brother Hugo, braving both hordes of monstrous rats and equally monstrous people out for blood. In a slightly unexpected turn of events, it looks like Asobo has decided to make the horror game slightly more combat-heavy, with protagonist Amicia going toe to toe with a number of enemies using a number of weapons.

Don't worry though, it's still the A Plague Tale we all know and love as there are still enough rat swarms to make anyone's skin crawl. Not to mention what looks like some heartbreaking scenes as towards the end of today's trailer we can also see Amicia carrying an unconscious Hugo through some turbulent environments.

In fact, this all follows after GamesRadar+ got to go hands-on with A Plague Tale: Requiem earlier this week at Tribeca for the very first time. To read up on what we made from the limited hands-on demo, you can head over to our full A Plague Tale: Requiem preview for more.

