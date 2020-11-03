A new Fall Guys level and update are on the way

Just one month after the beginning of season two, Fall Guys has a new update on the horizon. The Fall Guys Twitter made a point of discussing their upcoming update, claiming that the team has spent a month working "really hard" on the new addition. The Twitter account joked that they wanted to call the update "Fan Big Yeet Little," as there would be little yeetus hidden throughout the levels, with very small translating to very low probability.

Team: *Spends 1 month working really hard on an update*Me: Can we call the update 'Fan Big Yeet Little'? pic.twitter.com/g1D9VxkduRNovember 3, 2020

he account also stated that there would be a new level added called Big Fans, hence "Fan Big Yeet Little." Big Yeetus is a new character introduced back in September, which arrived in the form of a (fittingly) large swinging hammer that would appear randomly. At the time, fans were in disbelief about the addition until videos started to trickle onto the internet showing off its mighty power.

Big Yeetus is something of a neutral party as far as gameplay goes, as it shoot your bean over the finish line or knock you (and other players) off track. In fact, the official Fall Guys twitter described it as "chaotic neutral." Like much of the gameplay of Fall Guys, getting Yeetus to work in your favor is all about strategy.

Fall Guys Season 2 kicked off last month, with a medieval theme that threw in thematic maps and cosmetics for players to enjoy. As of season two, players can also change nicknames and banners.

It can only be imagined what the smaller counterpart to Yeetus will bring, but we can be sure that, in true Fall Guys fashion, it'll be plenty chaotic.