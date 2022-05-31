Netflix unveils new trailer for horror series from the creators of Dark

Netflix has finally unveiled a second teaser trailer for 1899, a new mystery-horror series from the creators of Dark.

The 8-episode series takes place in the year 1899, when a migrant steamship leaves London and heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers are a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they find on board ends up turning their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

Emily Beecham, who previously starred in the Coen Brothers film Hail, Caesar! and won the Best Actress award at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, is set to play the yet-to-be-named lead role.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer back in 2021, when the series was originally slated to come out. Now, the show is set for an Autumn/Winter 2022 release. 1899 was created and directed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who also created the successful German-language science fiction thriller series Dark. Dark takes place in different years and eras, with several children going missing in the German town of Winden. While searching for the truth, four estranged families become involved in uncovering a sinister time travel conspiracy. It ran for three seasons, ending in 2020, and won the 2018 Grimme-Preis in the 'fiction' category.

