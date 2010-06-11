10 Awesome Darth Vader Helmets

The Helmet: Vader shows his angry face in a full-scale mould of an unused design by original trilogy concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

The Awesome: Vader's a bad-ass. He looks seriously sinister here, especially in its sleekly textured metallised finish.

Sadly, the ultra-limited edition helmet looks to be sold out. Fortunately, however, McQuarrie's not the only one reinventing the Sith Lord look.

The following examples all come from The Vader Project, a simple but genius idea that lets cutting-edge artists loose on McQuarrie's vision...