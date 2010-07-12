Tweets Of The Week

The Pope, Harry Potter, Cinderella and Kung Fu Panda all get shout outs from this week’s Twitterati

It’s another week, and another SF/fantasy ’sleb has joined the Twittersphere: “Is this thing on?” writes the dapper Who writer and former League Of Gentlemen man, Mark Gatiss ( https://twitter.com/Markgatiss ) : “At the risk of being like Paul McCartney in old man's jeans, I am plunging into this new realm of wonders. Hello cheeky.”

Meanwhile, Gatiss’s fellow Leaguer Reece Shearsmith ( http://twitter.com/RealReeceShears ) (who’s relatively new to this Twitter business himself) had an interesting take on an old classic: “In the Grimms’ Cinderella the Sisters cut parts of their own feet off to try and make the slipper fit! They don’t do that bit in panto!”

In other Twitter news :