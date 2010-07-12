Tweets Of The Week

The Pope, Harry Potter, Cinderella and Kung Fu Panda all get shout outs from this week’s Twitterati
It’s another week, and another SF/fantasy ’sleb has joined the Twittersphere: “Is this thing on?” writes the dapper Who writer and former League Of Gentlemen man, Mark Gatiss ( https://twitter.com/Markgatiss ) : “At the risk of being like Paul McCartney in old man's jeans, I am plunging into this new realm of wonders. Hello cheeky.”
Meanwhile, Gatiss’s fellow Leaguer Reece Shearsmith ( http://twitter.com/RealReeceShears ) (who’s relatively new to this Twitter business himself) had an interesting take on an old classic: “In the Grimms’ Cinderella the Sisters cut parts of their own feet off to try and make the slipper fit! They don’t do that bit in panto!”
In other Twitter news :
- Doctor Who and Sarah Jane Adventures writer Gareth Robers ( http://twitter.com/OldRoberts ) let slip of an exciting celebrity guest spot in the spin-off show: “BBC Wales, the BBC Trust and the Catholic Church are in ‘delicate negotiations’ over the Pope's cameo in The Sarah Jane Adventures ”
- Supernatural ’s Misha Collins ( http://twitter.com/mishacollins ) apolgised to his followers who might have been offended by an earlier post: “For those offended By my calling US customs officials ‘Nazis,’ I use the term colloquially, they are not-to my knowledge-party members”
- Eliza Dushku ( http://twitter.com/elizadushku ) told us her favourite movie line: “‘Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift.. That's why it’s called the present.’ – Kung Fu Panda !”
- Bryan Hitch ( http://twitter.com/THEHITCHFACTORY ) attacked one of SF’s wisest sages: “Yoda says ‘do or don't do, there is no try’. F**k Yoda. Trying is the stuff of champions”
- Kevin J Anderson ( http://twitter.com/TheKJA ) told Dune fans where he is with his new book: “Brian Herbert & I spent most of last week brainstorming and outlining next Dune book, The Sisterhood Of Dune . Polishing chapter outline now”
- Edgar Wright ( http://twitter.com/edgarwright ) recieved the best present of his life: “The Knitted Character from Harry Hill's TV Burp! My life is now complete. End!”
- And finally Simon Pegg ( http://twitter.com/simonpegg ) has some advise for the marketing people at Warner: “Don't keep referring to the next Harry Potter film as HP7. It sounds like an experimental condiment.”