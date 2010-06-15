Tuesday Link-A-Mania

Today's hot news round-up: Robert Rodriguez for Deadpool? David Yates for The Hobbit? X-Men: First Class casting? Oh my…

Two days into the week, and the news just keeps getting better. Here’s the latest from the interwebz:

FOX WANTS RODRIGUEZ

Rumours are circulating over at JoBlo that Robert Rodriguez has been approached by Fox to take the helm for the Deadpool film. Lets just hope they don’t make him mute again…

DAVID YATES FOR THE HOBBIT?

The guys over at /Film are hearing rumours that David Yates is the top choice by the studio for directing The Hobbit now that del Toro has left the project. With arguably the best Harry Potter films under his belt, this could be quite exciting .

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS CASTING

Our sister site Total Film reports the latest rumours on casting for X-Men: First Class, with Rosamund Pike and Amber Heard joining the list of prospective mutants.

NEW RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE TRAILER

The latest trailer for the mindless zombie-fest Resident Evil: Afterlife is up online, showing Mila Jovovich facing off against every enemy from Resident Evil 5. A bit of a shift in direction from director Paul Anderson.

RIDLEY SCOTT TALKS ABOUT ALIEN PREQUELS

Total Sci-Fi Online reveals that Ridley Scott is working on two prequels to Xenomorph horror franchise Alien, focusing on the history of the aliens, and the Space Jockey from the first film. The books have covered the Space Jockey before; I hope Scott has been reading up…

CHRISTOPHER ECCLESTON TALKS ABOUT DOCTOR WHO EXIT

"Actor Christopher Eccleston quit Doctor Who after one series because he 'didn't enjoy the environment and the culture' of the show," says a BBC interview .

That’s all for today. More tomorrow! Today's news summary brought to you, as yesterday, by SFX work experience laddie Andy King.