Tuesday Link-A-Mania

Robot Chicken: Episode III to air this December

Comedy duo Seth Green and Matthew Senreich might have a very busy few years on their hands with a brand new animated Star Wars sitcom on the way, but that doesn’t mean they’ve abandoned their rather brilliant series of Robot Chicken: Star Wars spoofs – the third of which will debut on Adult Swim in the States this December. Zac Efrom (Luke Skywalker) and Anthony Daniels (R2-D2, no we’re kidding he’s C-3PO) have signed up alongside returning voice cast members Billy Dee Williams, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison for a story that will reportedly tell a linear story covering the series from start to finish. “We wanted to take the Star Wars universe and see if through the eyes of our Robot Chicken: Star Wars Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Gary the Stormtrooper," said co-creator Matthew Senreich. "We'll still flip around the universe but we'll get a unique perspective from the bad guy side, from people who just want to rule the universe."

Summer Glau speaks The Cape

Whedon-regular and genre favourite Summer Glau has been talking up her role in new NBC superhero show The Cape . She plays blogger Orwell and revealed she won’t just be supporting crime fighter in the making Vince in his guise as The Cape, but “creating it”. New footage from the show will debut at Comic Con this month, which also stars Vinnie Jones and James Frain - True Blood season three's Franklin Mott.

Brian Cox monkeying around in Rise Of The Apes

As a former Hannibal Lecktor and William Stryker Brian Cox has played his fair share of vindictive nutters and now he’s taking it out on the poor animals in Rupert Wyatt’s origin story Rise Of The Apes , where he’ll play the cruel owner of a primate sanctuary and boss of James Franco’s ape sympathiser. With this and Andy Serkis on board as mo-cap hero Caesar we’re already 110% confident this will be better than Tim Burton’s dire remake.