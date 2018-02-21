This deal gets you XOX, PUBG, FIFA 18 and more for under £500 - saving over £100

If you're considering splashing out on a shiny new Xbox One X, you'll no doubt be wanting the best deal on all that 4K loveliness. Well, I've got good news, because the Official Xbox Store has got quite a belter of an Xbox One X deal on the table right now that gets you the console, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (you know, that huge console exclusive), Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, FIFA 18 and an extra controller for £499.99.

The deal itself is for the Xbox One X with two games, so add it to your basket and click on through. You'll see that if you buy FIFA 18 with the console you get it for just £20, and if you buy an extra controller the price drops from £54.99 to just £30. Bargains.

Xbox One X with PUBG, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, FIFA 18 and an extra controller for £499.99 Seeing as the RRP for an Xbox One X is usually £449, and you can't get an official controller for less than £55, getting all of this for just £499.99 is amazing. And what better way to experience the original Gears of War than in 4K with your buddy at home.

Of course, if this particular offer doesn't float your boat, check out our further Xbox One bundle deals for more great offers on all Xbox One flavours from regular to S and X. You can also check out our best 4K TVs for gaming guide too if you're also looking to go totally 4K in one foul swoop.

If you do take the plunge on this offer, you should also bookmark our extensive PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds guide to help you earn yourself that Chicken Dinner.