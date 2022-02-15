This PS5 SSD deal sees a lowest ever price on the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink

Today sees what might just be the best - objectively - ever PS5 SSD deal going, or has ever been available. Right now you can get the Samsung 980 PRO heatsink model, in its 1TB capacity, for just $169.99 at Amazon. This is a lowest ever price and sees it essentially drop down a price bracket; the saving is a whopping $80 off the list price and this record low price is a world-beater.

This price puts it slap bang among the PS5 SSDs considered more value-busting like the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus and the Gigabyte Aorus 7000s, and well away from the premium WD SN850s and such like. This is a seriously great price.

And if that wasn't enough, if you've got you're eyes on seriously future-proofing yourself, then the 2TB variant is also down to its lowest ever price at just $299.99 at Amazon - a saving of $150!

Samsung is one of the top names when it comes to storage expansions and drives, so you know that you're getting a great product here. It's also high up on our lists of the tried-and-tested best SSD for gaming and best PS5 SSD too, so we can personally assure you you're making a great choice with either deal here.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80; lowest EVER price - This is one of the most desirable PS5 SSDs going right now, and getting it for its record low price is an opportunity most will not be able to pass up. Seriously fast speeds, for a seriously low price.



Samsung 980 PRO | 2TB w/Heatsink | $450 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $150; lowest EVER price - This is a damn good price, that sees the 2TB beast dip below the 300-dollar mark for the first time, and becomes one of the most affordable and best value 2TB PS5 SSDs going right now. It surely won't stick around at this price...



The long-awaited PS5 SSD has Samsung's own heatsink which means you don't have to source or fit your own and can jump right to installation, which should be without hassle. The Samsung 980 has quickly become a popular choice in terms of PS5 SSDs, so a ready-to-go version is great for peace of mind - and having the chance to get either capacity for a lowest ever price - already - is excellent, particularly for anyone who has been holding out for this drive in particular.

