This is what a $999 gaming PC looks like on Cyber Monday

While you can get many great machines in the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, many of the higher-end options tend to begin at far above the $1,000 mark. That's where the Yeyian Shoge R01 comes in, priced competitively at $999 at Amazon right now, it features decent enough specs to enjoy both Full HD and 1440p gaming at a very aggressive rate today.

The Yeyian Shoge R01 stands out from other budget models by running some surprisingly solid specs in these final Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, including the AMD Ryzen 5 3600, GTX 1660 Super, and a 500GB NVMe SSD. The main caveat keeping the costs down, however, is the decision to run 8GB RAM.

It's considered the minimum when it comes to modern gaming, and will serve lighter titles just fine - but we recommend throwing another stick in if possible. Fortunately, that can be done for less today in the Cyber Monday RAM deals, as we've seen the prices on DDR4 memory plummet this year. If you're interested in portable power instead of towers, then we suggest checking in on the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals where we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on affordable entry-level machines as well.

At a time where the GTX 1660 Super will cost you upwards of $600, the Yeyian Shoge R01 offers incredible value for money given the hardware inside, which is more than capable of gaming in 1080p and 1440p for years to come. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD.

For those wondering exactly what makes the GTX 1660 Super such a stellar graphics card in 2021, the answer is fairly simple. While it's not an RTX GPU, meaning you don't get ray tracing or support for DLSS, it does utilize 6GB GDDR6 memory, meaning it's optimized to run modern games in 1080p and 1440p, as opposed to some other budget video cards that use slower GDDR5 VRAM.

What does this mean in terms of gaming performance in 2021? Well, you can hit and stay at 120 FPS maxed out in 1080p in Doom Eternal, as well as average 90 FPS in Call of Duty: Vanguard at Ultra in Full HD. 1440p (QHD) performance is equally strong, as Grand Theft Auto V will sit at a rock-solid 60 FPS at max settings, as will Metro Exodus, which are still fairly demanding titles for modern hardware even to this day.

