This great Razer offer gets you a FREE $80 Viper gaming mouse with a Hunstman keyboard

Excellent Razer deal alert! If you're a fan of getting some of the best gaming gear that borders on ridiculous value, then this cheap Razer deal at Best Buy is for you. Saving you a whopping $80 and getting you a totally free second item, you can get a Razer Viper mouse for absolutely nothing when you buy the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard for $129.99 at Best Buy right now.

The keyboard is the 'Tournament Edition' of the Huntsman keyboard and is a slightly more compact model than some of Razer's other keyboards. It's a tenkeyless plank, meaning it sacrifices the dedicated numpad but gives a compact, everything-near-to-hand approach in its layout and design. It also utilises Razer's Optical Switches, meaning the super-fast actuation of each button-press is ideal for gaming of any kind and offers speed that others can't quite achieve. It is also capable of strong presets and loadouts depending on what game you're playing, via Razer's companion software.

The mouse is one of my personal favorites. As a lefty with slightly weird hands, I'm not blessed with a wide range of choice but the Razer Viper has proved to be one of the top ambidextrous gaming mice going - and certainly worthy of its place on our best gaming mouse guide. The Razer Viper was built for and with the help of eSports players, and this is clear from the mouse's speed; it's quick, responsive, and comfortable. It's also exceptionally lightweight. At just 69g, you can move incredibly quickly across your mouse mat. In his Razer Viper review of the mouse, fellow GamesRadar+ hardware writer Benjamin concluded that "The Razer Viper range makes a lot of promises, but it manages to keep them all. This is a fast, responsive, comfortable, and exceedingly lightweight collection of mice that'll serve you well. Even though a few quirks stop them from being a home run, they're pretty fantastic otherwise."

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard + FREE Razer Viper gaming mouse | $129.99 at Best Buy

Quite frankly a ridiculously high-value deal, getting you $210 worth of quality Razer gear for the price of $130. These are some of the best for gaming and come from one of the best.View Deal

Of course, Razer doesn't just do mice and keyboards: the company made its name with an incredibly good range of Razer headsets, and now also offers gear for broadcasters with the Razer streaming gear. These are some of the best bits of kit going.

