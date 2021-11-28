This Elgato Stream Deck Cyber Monday deal rivals its lowest price ever

The iconic Elgato Stream Deck is 33% off at Amazon thanks to a Cyber Monday gaming deal, dropping the price of this essential streaming tool and handy setup upgrade to just $99.99. You're getting the basic 15-key version here, but for this price, any Elgato is a steal.

This deal is just $3 off the lowest price ever seen for the Elgato Stream Deck, so barring some rare coupons added on top, it doesn't get much better than this. Whether you're a live streamer looking to build out your rig or a fan of convenient and programmable quick-launch buttons, this is a great time to grab this tried-and-true peripheral.

With the Elgato Stream Deck, you get 15 keys that you can assign to programs, media scenes and controls, software, websites, a range of settings, hotkeys, and just about everything else you can open or adjust on your PC or Mac. It's sort of like a keyboard crossed with a circuit breaker, letting you instantly access core utilities with the press of a button. This thing is a godsend if you have a layered or finnicky setup, and even if you just want a nifty panel that lets you open your favorite programs and pages quickly, the Elgato Stream Deck comes in mighty handy.

Save $50 - This indispensable quick-access panel makes it easy to find and open the most important stuff on your computer, and it'll look sharp on your desk too.

