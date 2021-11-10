This early Black Friday RTX 3080 gaming laptop deal is just $1,799 - but only for today

With Black Friday gaming laptop deals just around the corner, many are looking to upgrade their portable rigs for less this month. If you're after a top-of-the-range GPU, though, Newegg might just have the perfect offer already. This RTX 3080 MSI GP gaming laptop is now down to just $1,799 from $2,299 (with a $100 rebate) in the retailer's early sales, dubbed 'Black November'. That's a stunning discount on a seriously powerful right but you'll have to move fast - this offer ends in just 17 hours at the time of writing.

On the page itself, you'll see an already impressive $400 discount bringing the price down to $1,899. However, add that rebate amount into the mix and you're actually only paying $1,799 - a price we just don't see on RTX 3080 laptop deals with i7-11800H processors, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM

Of course, if you're after something a little cheaper, there are plenty of RTX gaming laptop deals lining the shelves right now. This MSI GF65 Thin packs an RTX 3060 GPU and i7 processor for just $1,049 - a full $250 off the $1,299 MSRP once you apply the $100 rebate. Or, if you're after more storage, this MSI Pulse model is available for just $1,169 (was $1,499) and packs not only an RTX 3060 graphics card, but also 1TB HDD storage and a 512GB SSD.

We're rounding up all these RTX gaming laptop deals just below, but if you're after more cheap gaming laptop deals there are plenty more prices further down the page. For those after something a little more permanent, we'd also recommend keeping an eye out for Black Friday gaming PC deals this year.

Today's best early Black Friday RTX gaming laptop deals

MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - There's a massive $500 saving on this RTX 3080 machine all in right now (including the $100 rebate card). That's a fantastic price for an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD - not even to mention the powerful GPU as well. You'll have to hurry though, this offer ends today.



MSI GF65 Thin 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,299 MSI GF65 Thin 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,299 $1,049 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $250 - There's a $150 discount on this MSI GF65 laptop on the page, but you can also claim an additional $100 rebate as well. That brings the final price down to just $1,049 - an excellent cost for an RTX 3060 laptop with an i7 processor (though a 10th generation model), 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch RTX 3060 laptop | $1,499 MSI Pulse GL66 15.6-inch RTX 3060 laptop | $1,499 $1,169 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $330 - This is another RTX gaming laptop deal with an additional saving in the form of a $100 rebate at Newegg. In this particular case, though, you're getting excellent value not only on the RTX 3060 GPU, but also on the split 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD storage in place. We rarely see so much space at this price point, let alone with an i7-11800H processor and 16GB RAM.



More early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

You'll find plenty more RTX gaming laptop deals on the shelves ahead of Black Friday, so if the MSI offers above don't appeal, check out all the lowest prices around the web just below.

For a full setup refresh, we'd recommend keeping an eye out for Black Friday gaming chair deals and Black Friday gaming keyboard deals as well. However, we're also rounding up plenty more Black Friday laptop deals for those after a cheaper device on portable productivity prowess.