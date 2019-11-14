This cheap gaming chair deal gets you $80 off a Respawn 110 ahead of Black Friday

Ah, cheap gaming chair deals - how beautiful you are. Walmart's at it again with a mighty $80 discount on the leather Respawn 110 Racing Style gaming chair , and it'll set you back just $109.99 instead of almost $200. That's a pretty excellent going for a genuine leather seat from a high-quality manufacturer. It's also the first of many Black Friday game deals that will be popping up over the next few weeks (prepare yourselves).

We often overlook the best gaming chairs when creating our ideal gaming setup or creating a new rig, but we shouldn't - they can make a tremendous difference to your comfort long-term, but also to your posture. Yes, we know that's all very grown-up. But seriously. Back pain is rubbish, and this particular cheap gaming chair deal will help you avoid it.

Gaming chair deal

In terms of specifics, the Respawn 110 is a leather gaming chair with a "segmented padded design to give highly contoured support", soft armrests, an extendable footrest, and '4D' adjustability. That means it can be raised or lowered "between 90 - 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustment and infinite locking positions." Meanwhile, "full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement." In other words, this is a premium chair that can be tailored to suit you. Because of its sleek, nondescript black color-scheme, it'd also be as good a fit for your office as it would at home.