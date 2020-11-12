This 55" 4K TV from TCL is only $148 with this Black Friday deal

If you're thinking of making the leap to 4K as Xbox Series X and PS5 make their debut, it doesn't get much (read: any) cheaper than this for a 55" TV. Mind, TCL is a budget brand, but the quality of its TVs often belie their price tags - we even listed a TCL TV in our list of the best gaming TVs.

Point is: yes, this 55" 4K TV is absurdly cheap, but you aren't compromising on image quality and dependability as much as you might think. You've got true 4K resolution and HDR, not to mention the convenience of Roku TV, and it's all backed by a brand that's increasingly being recognized for delivering quality products at insane values.

TCL 55" Class 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $369.99 $148 at Walmart

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

With the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, 4K gaming is quickly becoming the standard. And though you can easily spend upwards of $5 grand on a 4K TV, brands are stepping up to the plate to let gamers working with tighter budgets enjoy all of those sweet, sweet pixels. Still, a 55" 4K for under $200 is basically unheard of, so this deal should absolutely not be overlooked.

TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV deal

TCL 55" Class 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV: $369.99 $148 at Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with a new 4K TV without breaking the bank. 55" is a respectable size for most bedrooms, living rooms, and dedicated gaming spaces, and you get the benefit of Roku TV to stream movies and shows on the rare occasion you aren't playing games.View Deal

If you want more options, do check out our main hub for best Black Friday TV deals, although we must warn you that none of them are as affordable as this 55" 4K job from TCL.

For everything on sale for the season, check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals overall.