This 10th-gen Core i7 HP laptop for just $499 is Black Friday deals madness

Drop everything - even that slice of pecan pie - because this is a serious Black Friday laptop deal, maybe the best we'll see all holiday. It's an HP 15t with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, all for less than $500. This machine would usually set you back $1,349.99, so HP is not messing around. Get ready for a life of casual gaming on the go my friend.

HP Laptop 15t (Core i7) was $1,349 now $499 - It packs an Intel Core i7-10510U (1.8 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz, 8 MB cache, 4 cores)+Intel UHD Graphics, which all translate to plenty of bang for your buck. This is a Black Friday laptop deal for the ages. View Deal

This deal is so good, that it might even be worth adding on an upgrade. For just another $50 you can upgrade the display from 1366 x 768 to full HD. That brings the price to $549, but that's still a steal. When you checkout, just scroll down to Display and choose 15.6" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080). It's not going to run Red Dead Redemption, but for casual gaming, streaming and general messing about it'll do just fine.

The laptop comes with Windows 10, a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display that gives this system an 81% screen-to-body ratio, and fast charging technology. There's 2 USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, HDMI and SD Card slot, and all in a tidy 3.84lb package.

