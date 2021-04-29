Save big on gaming monitors and laptops with these Alienware deals at Dell right now

Alienware deals - be they gaming monitor deals or gaming laptop offers - are a brilliant thing whenever they come around. These price cuts offer the best entry point into the premium world of Alienware hardware - and ensure you don't have to pay (as much of ) that famous 'Alienware premium' that often can be a bit eyebrow-raising. But the fact remains that the machines that come out of Dell's gaming nutbar department are some of the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops going. We rate them at top of the pile, and you can now save more than $200 on this excellent speedy monitor that will play nice at 1080p with a PS5, and almost $1,000 on an Alienware m15 R3 4K gaming laptop.

The monitors are also quality offerings and have you covered for either end of the spectrum. The first is a smaller, speedier panel, and you can read more on that in our Alienware AW2521HF review. As for the second, it's a larger ultrawide panel that does demand a larger price tag, but will be glorious for enjoying games like Red Dead 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn in its WQHD, 21:9 resolution. With nearly $400 off the latter, it's a great deal too.

The quest for an affordable Alienware gaming PC or Alienware gaming laptop can be a fruitful one if you're patient and lucky enough. That way you might get genuinely cheap Alienware laptops, like the two below. Also on offer today are some of the gaming behemoth's quality monitors which could bag you a great panel for way less than usual.

As you can see below, the two laptops we have picked out are absolute beasts in their own right. Yes, they might not be an RTX 3080 laptop or an RTX 3070 laptop which are the talk of the hardware town right now, but if you're after quality machines and aren't fussed about having the very latest in GPU tech, then these will still be of interest to you. With both machines offering nearly $1,000 off their list price, the value is genuinely excellent.

Alienware gaming monitor deals

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor | 25" 1080p | 240Hz 1ms | $510 $299.99 at Dell

This is a wild deal! If you're after something super speedy to team with a top gaming PC or laptop, and competitive, twitchy, super-fast games, then this is it. That 240Hz +1ms combo on a 1080p screen is going to serve you very well.

Alienware AW3420DW gaming monitor | 34" WQHD | 21:9 1900R | 120Hz 2ms G-Sync | $1,520 $999.99 at Dell

Another wild gaming monitor deal! Save more than 500 bucks on this top curved gaming monitor and get into the world of ultrawide gaming on the cheap. Coming from proven gaming engineers who know how to cram in quality to a gaming screen, you won't look back

Alienware laptop deals

Alienware M15 R3 | 15.6" 4K OLED | 60Hz 1ms | RTX 2080 Super GPU | i7-10750H CPU | 32GB RAM | $3,710 $2,792.99 at Dell

If you're after a high-end gaming laptop and are interested in saving a bunch of cash, then this is the first of two laptops that could be of interest to you. Yup, we know it's not an RTX 3080 laptop, but this has excellent specs and it has nearly $1,000 off! (Other configurations are available too.)

Alienware area-51m R2 | 17.3" 1080p | RTX 2070 Super GPU | i7 10700 CPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB RAID 0 (2 x 512GB SSDs) | $3,380 $2,430.39 at Dell

Offering a larger screen and a configuration that'll blitz through anything at 1080p resolution with everything on max, this area-51m laptop - in the absence of 30-series models right now - is an excellent machine at a great price.

Compare these panels to the best gaming monitor contenders, as well as the best curved gaming monitor contenders in our guides.