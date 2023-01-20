The Witcher 3's new-gen patch for PC is in the "final stages" of development

The Witcher 3's next-gen patch for PC is in the "final stages" of development.

That's according to CD Projekt's global community director, Marcin Momot, responding to a fan query via his personal Twitter account yesterday on January 19. When asked if there was an update on the flashy next-gen patch for The Witcher 3 coming to PC platforms, Momot responded with a positive message, saying CD Projekt had been "quietly working on it" all along.

We've been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we're at the final stages. Shouldn't be long until it comes out. We'll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience! https://t.co/QGWXHnDbPNJanuary 19, 2023 See more

As such, it shouldn't be long be too long before the next-gen patch for The Witcher 3 is finally here for PC players, considering Momot says the patch is in its "final stages" of development. Before too long then, PC players should be playing with the same graphical and technical level on par with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

The Witcher 3's new-gen patch arrived as a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners of the game last month in December 2022. Aside from providing a stellar performance mode with 60FPS, the RPG now has true 4K visuals, visual upgrades like improvements to lighting, and gameplay tweaks, like making Signs easier to cast in combat.

CD Projekt just announced earlier today on January 20 that the new-gen version of The Witcher 3 would get a physical release next week on January 26. If you wanted to hold the best version of The Witcher 3 in your own two hands, this is the perfect opportunity for you to do just that.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look over all the major releases for PC and other platforms later this year.