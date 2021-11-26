The best gifts for gamers in the Black Friday sales right now

By

Treat the gamer in your life with these Black Friday offers

Mario Kart Live
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Black Friday gaming deals are now in full swing, with great offers on all kinds of goodies arriving every which way. As we approach the holiday season, you may be on the lookout for some gift ideas for the gamer in your life, or even just a great treat for yourself this year. If you are hoping to pick up something in the world of gaming for less, now's the perfect time to look out for some of the best gifts for gamers in the Black Friday sales right now. 

We're already seeing some sizable price cuts on games, controllers, Lego sets, figures, and more in the big sales event so far. With some fantastic Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, there's also been reduced price points across all consoles for games and peripherals. So no matter the platform, you're sure to find something in the sales to suit whoever it is you're hoping to find a gift for. 

If you know someone who would love to venture into the world of VR, for example, there's an amazing offer on the Oculus Quest 2 right now, with $50 credit at Newegg when you purchase a headset - it's essentially like two gifts in one. Below, you'll find a list of the best gift ideas for gamers in the Black Friday sales, covering a range of different gadgets and goodies that you can get for less. 

The best Black Friday gifts for gamers deals 

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | $54.99

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon
Save $18 - As a fantastic alternative to the Switch Joy-Cons, PowerA's enhanced controllers are great for lengthy play sessions and you pick it up for less right now. Featuring a bright Mario print that's only available at Amazon, it will no doubt win the heart of any fan of the famous plumber. 

View Deal
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | $99.99

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | $99.99 $50 at Walmart
Save $50 - This is an excellent saving on what would make for a fantastic gift for any Mario Kart fan out there. As one of more exciting peripherals out there that allows you race a real Mario kart and design your own tracks, we don't see it reduce in price this much all that often. 

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset | $69.99

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon
Save $36 - The SteelSeries Arctis 3 are great headphones that are compatible with all consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. Currently they're going to the lowest price we've seen them go for in the sales.

View Deal
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset | $299 with $50 credit at Newegg

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset | $299 with $50 credit at Newegg
For a limited time you can pick up the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and claim a $50 gift card, which makes for one amazing gift bundle for anyone looking to step into the world of VR. 

View Deal
Deathloop PS5 | $59.99

Deathloop PS5 | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save $35 - If you know anyone with Deathloop on their wishlist, you can get it for an absolute steal right now. As one of the hottest releases of the year, this price tag is more than worth a look. 

View Deal
Xbox Game Pass 3 month membership on PC | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Save $10 -  A subscription to Game Pass is an great gift for any PC player out there. With a library of fantastic games you can play for free - including some of the latest releases around - this is a great price tag for an excellent service. 

Xbox Game Pass 3 month membership on PC | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 -  A subscription to Game Pass is an great gift for any PC player out there. With a library of fantastic games you can play for free - including some of the latest releases around - this is a great price tag for an excellent service. 

View Deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5 | $59.99

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5 | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - For another absolute steal, you can pick up Ubisoft's sprawling Viking adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla for less than $20. If anyone has been holding out on this one and has it on their wishlist, now's a better time than ever to pick it up for less. 

View Deal
Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.99 $49 at Walmart
Save $10 - Know someone who's in need of a fresh new Xbox controller? There are so great offers over at Walmart, with the cool Blue Shock design now up for grabs for less.

View Deal
PowerA protective case for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite | $19.99

PowerA protective case for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon
Save $6 - If there's an Animal Crossing fan in your life, they're sure to love this delightful protective case from PowerA. With a pastel print featuring the faces of beloved villagers and characters, we've no doubt Isabelle would approve. 

View Deal
Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - A great gift idea for a PC player, the excellent Razer Mamba is as stylish as it is comfortable, and with such a big saving, it's a true bargain. 

View Deal

Not quite what you're after? Check out some more of today's best Black Friday deals below.

Today's best Black Friday deals

For more fantastic gift ideas in the sales, be sure to check out these roundups of all of the Black Friday Lego deals, Black Friday gaming headset deals, and Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Heather Wald
Heather Wald

I started out writing for the games section of a student-run website as an undergrad, and continued to write about games in my free time during retail and temp jobs for a number of years. Eventually, I earned an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University, and soon after got my first official role in the industry as a content editor for Stuff magazine. After writing about all things tech and games-related, I then did a brief stint as a freelancer before I landed my role as a staff writer here at GamesRadar+. Now I get to write features, previews, and reviews, and when I'm not doing that, you can usually find me lost in any one of the Dragon Age or Mass Effect games, tucking into another delightful indie, or drinking far too much tea for my own good. 