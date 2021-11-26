The Black Friday gaming deals are now in full swing, with great offers on all kinds of goodies arriving every which way. As we approach the holiday season, you may be on the lookout for some gift ideas for the gamer in your life, or even just a great treat for yourself this year. If you are hoping to pick up something in the world of gaming for less, now's the perfect time to look out for some of the best gifts for gamers in the Black Friday sales right now.

We're already seeing some sizable price cuts on games, controllers, Lego sets, figures, and more in the big sales event so far. With some fantastic Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, there's also been reduced price points across all consoles for games and peripherals. So no matter the platform, you're sure to find something in the sales to suit whoever it is you're hoping to find a gift for.

If you know someone who would love to venture into the world of VR, for example, there's an amazing offer on the Oculus Quest 2 right now, with $50 credit at Newegg when you purchase a headset - it's essentially like two gifts in one. Below, you'll find a list of the best gift ideas for gamers in the Black Friday sales, covering a range of different gadgets and goodies that you can get for less.

The best Black Friday gifts for gamers deals

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | $54.99 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - As a fantastic alternative to the Switch Joy-Cons, PowerA's enhanced controllers are great for lengthy play sessions and you pick it up for less right now. Featuring a bright Mario print that's only available at Amazon, it will no doubt win the heart of any fan of the famous plumber.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | $99.99 Mario Kart Live Home Circuit | $99.99 $50 at Walmart

Save $50 - This is an excellent saving on what would make for a fantastic gift for any Mario Kart fan out there. As one of more exciting peripherals out there that allows you race a real Mario kart and design your own tracks, we don't see it reduce in price this much all that often.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset | $69.99 SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - The SteelSeries Arctis 3 are great headphones that are compatible with all consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. Currently they're going to the lowest price we've seen them go for in the sales.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset | $299 with $50 credit at Newegg Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset | $299 with $50 credit at Newegg

For a limited time you can pick up the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and claim a $50 gift card, which makes for one amazing gift bundle for anyone looking to step into the world of VR.

Deathloop PS5 | $59.99 Deathloop PS5 | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - If you know anyone with Deathloop on their wishlist, you can get it for an absolute steal right now. As one of the hottest releases of the year, this price tag is more than worth a look.

Xbox Game Pass 3 month membership on PC | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon Save $10 - A subscription to Game Pass is an great gift for any PC player out there. With a library of fantastic games you can play for free - including some of the latest releases around - this is a great price tag for an excellent service. Xbox Game Pass 3 month membership on PC | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A subscription to Game Pass is an great gift for any PC player out there. With a library of fantastic games you can play for free - including some of the latest releases around - this is a great price tag for an excellent service.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5 | $59.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5 | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For another absolute steal, you can pick up Ubisoft's sprawling Viking adventure Assassin's Creed Valhalla for less than $20. If anyone has been holding out on this one and has it on their wishlist, now's a better time than ever to pick it up for less.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $10 - Know someone who's in need of a fresh new Xbox controller? There are so great offers over at Walmart, with the cool Blue Shock design now up for grabs for less.

PowerA protective case for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite | $19.99 PowerA protective case for Nintendo Switch / Switch Lite | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - If there's an Animal Crossing fan in your life, they're sure to love this delightful protective case from PowerA. With a pastel print featuring the faces of beloved villagers and characters, we've no doubt Isabelle would approve.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A great gift idea for a PC player, the excellent Razer Mamba is as stylish as it is comfortable, and with such a big saving, it's a true bargain.

