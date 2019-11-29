Today's hottest console deals, for Black Friday

This year we've got plenty of great Black Friday console deals to share with you that will save you a ton during your holiday season shopping. We've got Xbox One X Black Friday deals, PS4 Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals that are some of the best we've seen in ages, and definitely the lowest prices we've seen all year. Whether it's great bundles with some of 2019's hottest games, or a great deal on a console with an added accessory, we've got the six best Black Friday console deals for you to enjoy.

Hottest console deals right now

PS4 1TB Bundle | $199 at Walmart (save $100)

Nab yourself a 1TB PS4 Slim with a DualShock 4 controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

UK Price: There's no UK equivalent to this dealView Deal

These Black Friday console deals are the best we've found all year, so jump on them fast. The Xbox One bundles with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are a great grab - it's still a brand new title and one of the best games of 2019, so it's just about deciding whether or not you want to see Cal Kestis fight in 4K glory, or if you want to save money so you can snag some more Xbox titles. The PS4 deals are also a great grab, especially if you're looking to get the Sony console for the first time, and getting the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare just sweetens the deal. And while Nintendo Switch deals are rare, we've still got a great one for you to capitalize on.

