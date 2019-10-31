James Cameron discusses working on Terminator: Dark Fate: "The blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles"

Terminator: Dark Fate has yet to reach theaters in the United States, and already producer James Cameron has bemoaned behind-the-scenes disagreements while working on the movie. The filmmaker – who directed the first two Terminator movies and acted as producer on Dark Fate – recently told CinemaBlend that there were "many" disagreements during the editing process.

"And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles," he said. "This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that's the creative process, right?"

Cameron went on to compare working on Terminator: Dark Fate, which was directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, and Alita: Battle Angel, which was helmed by Robert Rodriguez. "I mean, my work with Robert on Alita was very different," Cameron continued. "Robert loved the script, loved everything, said, 'I just want to make this movie. I want to make the movie the way you see it.' I was like, ‘No, you got to make it your movie.’

"I had the reverse experience with Tim, which is Tim wanted to make it his movie. And I'm like, ‘Yeah, but I kind of know a little about this world.’ So I had the matter and the anti-matter version of that producorial experience."

Terminator: Dark Fate has received fairly decent reviews, though the movie failed to set the UK box-office alight this past weekend, coming behind Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Joker and The Addams Family. Speaking to our sister publication Total Film earlier this year, Miller criticised the other Terminator sequels as being "misfires".

"The last movie was not good. Wait, I shouldn’t say that," he said. “There have been some… misfires. You don’t want it to go out that way as a fan. I wanted the franchise to have some kind of noble future again. I wanted to help with that because I love The Terminator so, so much.”

Terminator: Dark Fate ignores all other Terminator sequels apart from Judgement Day. Read all about the Terminator timeline here.