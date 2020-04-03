Super rare Nintendo Switch Lite stock appears for a limited time

All forms of the Nintendo Switch have been sold out across the country for most of this week with stock not listed as returning for months at some stores. The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite though has just made a sruprise return though at a store we certainly didn't expect it to either. Dell has stock in grey, yellow or turquoise for the standard MSRP of $199.99.

Usually, we'd not be particularly impressed with a deal that was just the standard asking price. But we've seen so many retailers jack up prices to take advantage of the huge increase in demand, so seeing a reliable retailer with stock at the standard price is a great find. Seriously, we don't reckon stock will still be there by the time the weekend's done, maybe even today.

It's good timing on Dell's part. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so being able to grab the console now is a very welcome surprise. Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals guide. If you're after the best prices for loads of other great titles, we've compared loads over on our cheap Nintendo Switch game sales page.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199.99 at Dell

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from computer specialists, Dell. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at asking price. The regular-sized Nintendo Switch stock has long gone nationwide now after all.View Deal

What's the difference between the Switch Lite and the standard Switch, though? It's all about portability and price. Although the Lite is a good chunk less expensive, it also lacks many of the original's features. For instance, it can only be used in handheld mode and doesn't have detachable controllers. All the same, it's still a great experience.

