Super Mario Maker 2 'Legendary Update' adds Link and the Master Sword

Super Mario Maker 2 's upcoming update will add Link as a playable character, complete with a collection of classic weapons and moves from The Legend of Zelda. The free 'Legendary Update' arrives Thursday, December 5, and adds new enemies, creator tools, and a new speedrun mode using stages made by Nintendo.

Accessing Link is as easy as finding the Master Sword power-up, which transforms Mario into Link. In Link form, you'll have access to the legendary Master Sword and Hylian shield, a bow and arrow, bombs, dash attack, and down thrust. You can shoot your bow in three different directions, use bombs to get past dead-ends, and design puzzle levels around Link's unique moveset. Though, the Master Sword power-up is only available in 8-bit Super Mario Bros. courses.

Perhaps equally exciting is the new Ninji mode, which presents Nintendo-made courses for you to speed through as fast as possible, with other players appearing as "ghosts" akin to Mario Kart's spectral competitors.

Finally, the update adds a couple of new enemies: Spike, the green, shelled-monster who spits spiky balls; and Pokey, the animated stack of cactus pods. Then there's Frozen Coins, which can only be collected after fire melts their icy casings, hidden blocks called P Blocks, and blocks that give Mario a speed boost called Dash Blocks.

Super Mario Maker 2 is a game ripe with near-limitless potential for updates, and I'm glad to see Nintendo incorporating elements from their other franchises to keep things fresh. I can only hope we'll soon see the Poltergust from Luigi's Mansion or the Villager from Animal Crossing.