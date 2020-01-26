Super Bowl TV deals: 4K TV sale prices smashed for the big game

If you're looking for the best prices in the 2020 Superbowl TV deals and sales event at retailers around the US, then we've got you covered. The big game might be less than a week away now, but there's still plenty of time to get a beast of a TV delivered in time.

Retailers love the Super Bowl and come out with some genuinely fantastic 4K TV deals with prices often lower than even Black Friday on some units. And given the retailer calendar quietens down for a while after the final football game of the season, these might be the best offers you see for a while.

A new 4K TV is certainly one of the best tech acquisitions you can make this January. A shiny new 4K TV offering crisp pictures at a great resolution, and with all the HDR goodness you get too can be the difference between a good experience and a truly awesome one.

The Super Bowl is always a hell of an experience; an awesome event for sports marking the pinnacle of the NFL season, as well as attracting millions of entertainment fans too. It truly is a spectacle of the TV calendar. And that means you'll need one of the best Super Bowl TV deals going to ensure your portal into the event is as good as it can be.

The handful of Super Bowl TV deal picks from the hottest sales below are our highlights for great offers available today. And of course, picking up a one of these bargains doesn't mean you're getting a TV that's primed only for sports. Some of the models we've picked out are also some of the best generally, and also some of the best gaming TVs you can get too - I'm looking at you LG OLEDs and Samsung QLEDs. Anyway, have a look below and see if any take your fancy, and if not, keep checking back as we'll top it up with the best TV deals going for Super Bowl 2020.

The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales

Samsung NU6900 4K TV | 70-inch | $598 at Walmart

This is a silly price for 70-inches of quality Samsung television. The NU6900 range isn't quite at the top of Samsung's pyramid, but it's a great TV nonetheless and seriously good value for this money.View Deal

RCA RTU7575 4K TV | 75-inch | $659.99 at Walmart (save $1350)

If you're looking to go as big as you can for as little as you can to absorb every detail of the game and the show, then this other offering from RCA is a great deal: a literally wall-filling size for 700 bucks.View Deal

Want to see some more Super Bowl TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Amazon

For console gamers, the 4K TVs we picked are all solid performers too, and would be great when teamed with one of the premium consoles particularly. Check out the best PS4 Pro deals and the best Xbox One X deals you can currently get right not and fully upgrade your setup.

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.