Super Bowl TV deals: 4K TV prices cut for the sports event of the year

If you're looking for the best prices in the 2020 Superbowl TV deals and sales events at retailers around the US, then we've got you covered. And now is probably one of your very last days to strike, hit that order button and get your new screen delivered in time for the new game. As the big game's on a few days away now, you don't want to risk not getting your new TV delivered in time.
As it's one of the biggest, and most-watched events of the year, retailers love the Super Bowl. They slash the prices on some genuinely fantastic 4K TV deals with prices often going lower than Black Friday on some units and brands. And given the retailer calendar quietens down for a while after the final football game of the season, these might be the best offers you see for a while.
The Super Bowl is always a hell of an experience; an awesome event for sports marking the pinnacle of the NFL season, as well as attracting millions of entertainment fans too. It truly is a spectacle of the TV calendar. And that means you'll need one of the best Super Bowl TV deals going to ensure your portal into the event is as good as it can be. More generally, a new 4K TV is certainly one of the best tech acquisitions you can make this January. A shiny new 4K TV offering crisp pictures at a great resolution, and with all the HDR goodness you get too can be the difference between a good experience and a truly awesome one.
The handful of Super Bowl TV deal picks from the hottest sales below are our highlights for great offers available today. And of course, picking up a one of these bargains doesn't mean you're getting a TV that's primed only for sports. Some of the models we've picked out are also some of the best generally, and also some of the best gaming TVs you can get too - I'm looking at you LG OLEDs and Samsung QLEDs. Anyway, have a look below and see if any take your fancy, and if not, keep checking back as we'll top it up with the best TV deals going for Super Bowl 2020.
The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales
Samsung QN65Q900RB 8K TV | 60-inch | Plus Xbox One X The Division 2 bundle | $3,000 at Walmart
Let's start off with a bang, shall we? We know that there isn't too much 8K content right now, but the upgrade in visuals for the content out there now is immensely good. And a 'free' console too? Yes please.View Deal
LG CPUA 4K TV | 55-inch | only $1496.99 at Walmart (save $1003)
This is a serious saving on a seriously premium TV. If you want to get a great TV for the Super Bowl but also a top-performer for gaming, this is it.View Deal
Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV | 55-inch | just $697.99 at Walmart (save $502)
Simply put, one of the best TVs you can get right now, from one of the best manufacturers, and from one of the best ranges. You could go for the 65-inch size for just $897.99 or even the monstrous 75-inch model for $1497.99.View Deal
Samsung RU8000 4K TV | 55-inch | $639.99 at Walmart (save $660)
This is a great offering if you don't want to spend big on the premium QLED range of TVs from Samsung. This range, the RU8000, is what we'd consider the best of the non-QLED screens and is an exceptional TV in its own right.View Deal
LG 4K 7 series Smart TV | 49-inch | $329.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
If you're after a good size and at a budget price, this is a great model to consider. It's also a good gaming TV, so it's nice to see it getting a discount.View Deal
Samsung RU7100 4K TV | 65-inch | just $549.99 at Best Buy (save $150)
Another Samsung offering that sits in the upper reaches of their non-QLED reaches. The 7 series TVs are great TVs and one at this size for that price is excellent.View Deal
RCA RTRU6527-W 4K TV | 65-inch | just $399.99 at Walmart (save $350)
The bang to buck ratio is strong in this one. A massive 65-inch TV - really quite large for a 'normal' living room - for just 400-odd bucks. Great deal.View Deal
Samsung NU6900 4K TV | 70-inch | $598 at Walmart
This is a silly price for 70-inches of quality Samsung television. The NU6900 range isn't quite at the top of Samsung's pyramid, but it's a great TV nonetheless and seriously good value for this money.View Deal
Samsung NU6900 | 50-inch | $295 at Walmart
And if the above is still a bit rich for the size of your room, how about the 50-inch variant for less than $300?! Madness. View Deal
LG 70UM6970PUA 4K TV | 70-inch | just $599.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
If you've had your eye on an LG television at a great, massive size then this is a fine option for you. This 70-incher will dominate your wall for the game - in a good way.View Deal
TCL 65R615 4K TV | 65-inch | $499.99 at Best Buy (save $230)
A solid deal for a massive 65-inches of 4K HDR goodness. Getting one of this size for the 500-dollar mark is a good deal and will serve you well.View Deal
RCA RTU7575 4K TV | 75-inch | $649.99 at Walmart (save $1350)
The saving is probably a little overblown by an inflated list price, but if you're looking to go as big as you can for as little as you can to, then this offering from RCA is a great deal: a literally wall-filling size for 650 bucks.View Deal
Sony XBR75X800G 4K TV | 75-inches | just $1,098 at Walmart (save around $900)
If you want to combine supreme quality with a very large size, this Sony TV will be the one for you. It's truly a treat in every way - and will marry into PS4 owners' setups very neatly - and it is at its lowest ever price right now. The whole range are at good prices now.View Deal
Sceptre U550CV-U 4K TV | 55-inch | just $239.99 at Walmart (save $260)
A 55-inch monster for $240?! An absolute bargain if you want a cheap TV upgrade in time for the Super Bowl.View Deal
Want to see some more Super Bowl TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:
Walmart | Best Buy | Dell | Amazon
For console gamers, the 4K TVs we picked are all solid performers too, and would be great when teamed with one of the premium consoles particularly. Check out the best PS4 Pro deals and the best Xbox One X deals you can currently get right not and fully upgrade your setup.
For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.