Super Bowl TV deals: save on some excellent panels to enjoy the big game on

The best Superbowl TV deals and sales events at retailers are going to be a great antidote to the blue start to 2021. The biggest football game of the year is a fine time to pick up a new 4K TV - and often they are some of the best gaming TVs - around the US, and we've got you covered. What with the latest and greatest 4K TVs being the best we've ever had, and a new wave of panels being selected as best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, these Superbowl 4K TV deals are a great time to potentially get something that will elevate your gaming setup too.

As it's one of the biggest, and most-watched events of the year, retailers love the Super Bowl. They slash the prices on some genuinely fantastic 4K TV deals with prices often going lower than Black Friday on some units and brands. And given the retailer calendar quietens down for a while after the final football game of the season, these might be the best offers you see for a while.

The Super Bowl is always a hell of an experience; an awesome event for sports marking the pinnacle of the NFL season, as well as attracting millions of entertainment fans too. It truly is a spectacle of the TV calendar. And that means you'll need one of the best Super Bowl TV deals going to ensure your portal into the event is as good as it can be. More generally, a new 4K TV is certainly one of the best tech acquisitions you can make this January. A shiny new 4K TV offering crisp pictures at a great resolution, and with all the HDR goodness you get too can be the difference between a good experience and a truly awesome one.

The handful of Super Bowl TV deal picks from the hottest sales below are our highlights for great offers available today. And of course, picking up one of these bargains doesn't mean you're getting a TV that's primed only for sports. Anyway, have a look below and see if any take your fancy, and if not, keep checking back as we'll top it up with the best TV deals going for Super Bowl 2021.

The best Super Bowl TV deals and sales

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $2,000 $1,496.99 at Amazon

There really is no other TV we'd recommend more than the LG CX OLED series, and this is super affordable for a 55-inch OLED of this quality. 55-inch is a great size for most homes, but you'll find discounts on the larger sizes too on the same listing page at Amazon.

LG CX OLED 55-inch 4K TV | $1,700 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic $200 saving on the 55-inch model of the LG CX from Best Buy. We expect this offer to be snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if you want to take advantage of the discount.

LG CX OLED 65-inch 4K TV | $2,500 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Jump up to the 65-inch CX model and there's double the savings - $300 off the RRP, in fact. Because you're getting even more of the great screen for your cash, this offer is pretty fantastic.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T Series QLED 4K TV | $2,500 $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Essentially one of the best QLED TVs money can buy, the Q90T offers outstanding color and contrast, enhanced picture, and an easy way to make your next-gen games pop (as they deserve to).

Samsung 65-inch Class Q80T Series QLED 4K TV | $1,800 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The superior choice out of Samsung's similar-sounding QX0T series, the Q80T has a full array backlight to allow for clearer picture and, frankly, the HDR is of better quality too. If you can stretch that far, this is the one to get. It's also available at 55 inches.



Samsung 65-inch Class Q70T Series QLED 4K TV | $1300 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Q70T series is a great choice for gamers: 4K? Check. Settings tweaked for gamers? That's what Game Motion Plus is for, making sure everything is crisp as possible for next-gen. As for QLED? It may sound confusing but it's a nifty piece of tech that uses quantum dots to really bring out the full colour and contrast of a picture and puts most of the competition to shame.

Samsung 65-inch Class Q800T Series QLED 8K TV | $3,200 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

More pixels = more value for your money? Not always, but you could've fooled us with this Samsung 8K set. It's powerful, upscales 4K picture with no fuss, and is one of the cheapest high-quality 8K TVs out there.

RCA RTRU6527-W 4K TV | 65-inch | $399.99 at Walmart (save $350)

The bang to buck ratio is strong in this one. A massive 65-inch TV - really quite large for a 'normal' living room - for just 400-odd bucks. Great deal.View Deal

Samsung NU6900 | 50-inch | $328 at Walmart

And if the above is still a bit rich for the size of your room, how about the 50-inch variant for a handful of beans over 300 bucks? Madness. View Deal

Want to see some more Super Bowl TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.