David Harbour says Stranger Things season 4 was “supposed to come out early 2021”

Stranger Things season 4 , like almost every other movie or TV show, has halted production due to Coronavirus. However, that hasn’t stopped fans asking questions. David Harbour, who plays fan-favourite Jim Hopper on the show, spilled to his Instagram followers that the new season was set to arrive on Netflix in early 2021 – but may not any more due to the delays.

Harbour told fans during a Q&A session that season 4 was “supposed to come out early next year”, although he clarified that he’s not the authority on that information. The actor added that, due to all the delays, this release window is “likely to be pushed back.” Looks like fans will have to hold on a little longer to see how Hopper survived that season 3 finale.

Shooting had only begun last month, which Netflix celebrated with an exciting teaser that took us far from Hawkins, Indiana and confirmed that Hopper is indeed still alive. Showrunners the Duffer brothers have said : “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.” While the wait might be long, hopefully it’ll be worth it, and fans are surely used to filling time between new episodes following the 21 month gap between seasons 2 and 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speculation around Stranger Things season 4 has been plenty since new filming locations were revealed . Reported by Deadline , “significant portions” of season 4 are to be filmed in New Mexico, marking the first time production has gone beyond Atlanta. When asked about the move, Netflix’s Momita SenGupta joked, “If I told you that, I would be disappearing into the Witness Protection Program,” but promised that it will make the show “bigger, bolder, and more intricate than ever.”