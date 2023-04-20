Spider-Man-themed RTX 4070s announced by Zotac after Palit mod goes viral

If you're a Spider-Man fan, the RTX 4070 might just be the GPU for you, with a few wall-crawler-themed Zotac variants of the new Lovelace GPU have been announced today. This news comes just days after a Spider-Man mod of a Palit 4070 caught attention online.

While that Palit board was just a custom paint job that won't be purchasable online due to a lack of licensing, Zotac has unveiled a special range of limited-edition GeForce boards, after teaming up with Sony Pictures for the launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The "Power the Hero in You" campaign from Zotac Gaming celebrates the upcoming animated film on June 2nd of this year, and will bring some of the best graphics card designs we've seen in a while to the shelves. The variants of the latest 40 Series GPU getting Spidey-themed makeovers are the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 AMP AIRO, and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC. That means you can get a hold of both twin-fan and trio-fan models with friendly neighborhood treatments.

Zotac is also launching a Spider-Verse model of its RTX 4070 Ti, which is a bonus for anyone looking for a bit more oomph. In our RTX 4070 Ti review, we were impressed overall but found it hard to recommend due to its limited VRAM and controversial pricing.

For anyone really on the hunt for Spider-Verse goodies, you can also enter the "Search Across the Spider-Verse sweepstakes", and be in with a chance of winning GPU backplates for both 4070 models, as well as a slew of merchandise. Participants could potentially take away T-shirts, tote bags, keychains, stickers and lanyards, all with limited-edition branding of the upcoming film.

No explicit release date for these limited-edition GPUs has been revealed as of yet, however, anyone interested in entering the sweepstakes should head to Zotac's campaign landing page between May 26th and June 30th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Palit's earlier Spider-Man design has been doing the rounds on social media and headlines alike. The manufacturer teamed up with Italian Extreme Modders to create a blue and red faceplate design for its 4070.

This was done through the Palit Maker Project, which is an open-source database people can use to create custom 3D files for jazzing up the brand's graphics cards. To try your hand at making some GPU faceplates, you can check out Palit's website.

The RTX 4070 launched on April 13th with our sister site PC Gamer stating "The RTX 4070 is cooler, quieter, more efficient, cheaper, and has some extra Frame Generation performance in its back pocket to give it the edge over the excellent old RTX 3080".

You can find out where to buy the RTX 4070 by checking out our dedicated page.

