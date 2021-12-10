You can now watch the opening scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Now this a nice surprise. The opening 45 seconds from Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released as part of Tom Holland’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers – and you can watch the full scene now.

Just don’t go in expecting any multiverse shenanigans just yet. No Way Home picks up right where Far From Home left off – minus Spidey’s f-bomb – and sees the webhead reacting to J. Jonah Jameson’s identity-revealing bombshell.

From there, Zendaya’s MJ is mobbed by the Big Apple’s curious public, and Spider-Man swings in to save the day. As the pair hurtle through the skyscrapers, we even catch a glimpse of Rogers: The Musical, which also formed part of the opening episode of Hawkeye. If nothing else, that confirms No Way Home’s rough place on the Marvel timeline in mid-to-late 2024.

The brief clip ends with Ned calling up Peter and freaking it – but not before the wallcrawler’s attentions are turned back to MJ, who is teetering on a ledge. Dude, indeed.

Hopefully that whets the appetite just enough. No Way Home has a lot more to give, including a multiverse’s worth of supervillains and the continued will they/won’t they question of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence overshadowing the lead-up to release. But it all begins with a boy and a girl needing some space in Manhattan.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. For more from MCU’s future, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.