Treat yourself and your eyeballs with a Sony 49" Class BRAVIA X800E 4K TV for just $530

Real talk: No matter how powerful your console is, you're not going to be able to really appreciate your gaming collection unless you're playing on a stunning TV. Luckily Walmart has this impressive Sony 49" Class BRAVIA X800E Series 4K TV, with Ultra HD HDR and Google Assistant built in, for just $532 after tax. That's a massive discount of $365 on the usual price of $898, and comes with free delivery by Friday. Time to cancel those weekend plans?

Because this isn't one of the Amazon Prime Day game deals you can skip the whole signing up for Amazon Prime thing and go straight for the discount. For just over $500 you're getting an LED screen with 4K UHD technology, TRILUMINOS, - which selectively maps colors across a wider gamut for perfect images - and Android technology so you can access apps and chat to Google Assistant on a big, beautiful, Bravia screen.

Sony 49" Class BRAVIA X800E Series 4K TV | $530 at Walmart (save $365)

A 4K HDR Processor X1 means that this beauty will make your games look prettier than ever before, and makes even non-HDR content look shiny and new. As a bonus this model has Google Assistant built-in, so you can check your calendar, ask what's new on Netflix or even set a reminder to leave the house without moving from your couch. View Deal

If you're looking for a different flavor of TV and have a little more to spend, why not check out this 55" LG E8 4K Ultra HD TV, down to $1797 - a saving of $1200. We consider it the best gaming TV around, and we've seen a few.

And if you're going to need a new console to make the most of that 4K, there's the bundle just for you. This hot off the press Amazon Prime Day game deal is offering Days Gone, God of War and a 1TB PS4 Pro for just $350. That's a 25% and $114 saving on what the same bundle would usually cost, making it quite the steal.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.