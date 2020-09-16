Some PS5 pre-order deals have gone live early, but it's probably a mistake

Is it just us, or did Walmart put out its PS5 pre-order deals early? A quick glance at the US retailer's website listed the console in all its glory, ready and waiting for your hard-earned cash. The same was true of the Digital Edition... for all of a minute. It was sold out almost instantly, showing just how popular the next-gen console is.

Except none of that was supposed to happen. In fact, the PS5 pre-orders weren't meant to go live until tomorrow, we did only just get confirmation of the PS5 price after all. I think the phrase we're looking for here is 'oops'. It would seem that someone got a bit overexcited and jumped the gun.

Because the offer may well come back (the deal has disappeared and reappeared a few times already), we've listed the current PS5 pre-order deals here:

If you've signed up to the new Walmart Plus service (there's a 15-day free trial by the way), you'll be able to look forward to free delivery at launch or opt for store pick up.

We think the Walmart deal isn't supposed to be properly live until tomorrow, but we'll be locking down all the deals when the official start times go up tomorrow and we'll round them all up for on our PS5 pre-orders guide.