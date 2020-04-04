Sling TV deal offers 14 days for FREE - but you have to act fast

Sling TV is doing its part in the effort to encourage everyone to stay home and self isolate by giving away 14 days' access to its streaming service for free. The offer ends tomorrow, April 5, so you'll need to hurry if you want to give it a whirl.

With the 14 free access to Sling's Blue Service, you can stream on up to three devices at a time, so the whole family is entertained. You can get breaking news from CNN or Fox News on one device, while the kids watch Nick Jr. or Cartoon Network on another.

All you need to do is head to the website and sign up by tomorrow to start enjoying the massive range of movies, shows, and live TV on offer.

Sling TV offers more than 50k movies and shows as part of its on-demand content library, as well as over 45 live TV channels, and free cloud DVR. You'll find all of your favorite news, entertainment, and kids' cable channels on the service, including FX, Comedy Central, MSNBC, and SyFy.

The offer is open to new customers only; all you have to do is set up an account with your email address. Sling won't even ask for any credit card details, so there's no risk of forgetting to cancel your free trial and being billed for it, which is one of our favorite parts of this Sling TV free trial.

Sling TV Blue | 14 days free access | 45+ live TV channels | 50k+ on-demand movies and shows | Free Cloud DVR

Self- isolation is the perfect time to try out two whole weeks of free movies, tv shows, and cable TV. There's something for everyone and with streaming on multiple devices, the whole household can find something to watch without having to compromise. All you need to do is create an account using your email address before April 5, and you can watch everything included in the Blue plan completely free for 14 days.View Deal

If you've tried out Sling TV before, or find that you're enjoying the smörgåsbord of content on offer and want to subscribe, the service has a few other offers available that you might be interested in. Right now, you can get a free Amazon Fire Stick if you subscribe and prepay for two months of Sling TV's Orange or Blue plans.

A Sling TV subscription starts at $30 per month and is one of the more popular streaming services because of the wide range of channels and on-demand content it offers. Its flexible plans allow you to pick your base service and choose any add-on packages which is handy if there's a big sports event coming up.

If you're looking to replace your cable TV package and like the channel line-up on offer, Sling TV is a great and affordable live streaming service that lets you mix and match your content when it suits you.

If Sling isn't quite for you today, we'd advise checking out our roundup of the best Disney Plus bundles or maybe our extensive selection of guides on how to watch TV shows and movies online. We've also rounded up the best Fire Stick VPN services.