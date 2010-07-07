Sexy? Everybody's Tennis gives men boobs

Half the fun in the Hot Shots/Everybody's Golf games is playing dress-up with the cute anime characters. The latest game from Clap Hanz is a PSP version of Everybody's Tennis. It's got loads more customisation options than its PS2 daddy, with hundreds of outfits and accessories to unlock. Only...there seems to have been a slight oversight.

The clothes are... how can I put this... 'unisex'. And some of them give the male players a little 'extra' in the chest department...



Above: The men can wear girls' clothes... and they gain cleavage

Anyone can wear anything. In fact, the only thing that seems out-of-bounds is the Sumo outfit for the girls (which would have left them topless). But it's totally fair play to stick old man Fong in a thong bikini or German bruiser Rolf in a tutu. Hard nut Troy doesn't seem too pleased with his wedding dress, but movie star Colin seems to just love his cute little Sakura-esque sailor number. Oh deary me...



Above: Only Troy looks like he's fuming at the indignity. And look - bewbs!

Anyone else tried this? Got a favourite character/outfit combo? Let us know in the comments.

07 Jul, 2010